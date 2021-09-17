Trending Tags

These Floating Toronto Bikes Let You Pedal Around Lake Ontario & They Even Glow In The Dark

The new experience is available to book now!

These Floating Toronto Bikes Let You Pedal Around Lake Ontario & They Even Glow In The Dark
@torontowaterbikes | Instagram, @torontowaterbikes | Instagram

If you thought bikes could only be used on land, think again! Toronto Water Bikes is bringing totally unique floating bicycles to the city for the first time ever.

The new experience lets you explore Lake Ontario atop a wheel-less bike that drifts through the water. To add to the excitement, the bikes are decked out in colourful LED lights that glow in the dark.

The nautical adventure will take you by the iconic Humber Bay Arch Bridge and offers stunning views of the city skyline.

Each vehicle is equipped with a bell and water bottle holder, and guests will be given a waterproof phone holder and fanny pack to keep their belongings dry.

The experience plans to run until Thanksgiving weekend, and you can book your time slot online. The company has some exciting plans in the works for the future as well, so stay tuned.

Toronto Water Bikes

Price: $70 + per hour

When: Plans to run until Thanksgiving

Address: Humber Bay Arch Bridge, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Experience the lake in a whole new way by cruising around on a floating bike.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

