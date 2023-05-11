A TSA Agent Made A Man Do The Robot During A Security Check & He 'Deserves A Raise'
Well, that's one way to get through security.
One man had a hilarious moment while going through the security line before getting to his gate at the airport. A TSA agent made him do the robot as if it was casual protocol, and he didn't even realize he was going through the motions until the staff member broke character.
In a TikTok that received 23.6 million views in just 24 hours, the man is seen walking through the X-Ray gate, as the agent tells him to put his hands like a goalpost facing downwards. Of course, without questioning security, the civilian does as follows.
Then, the agent started moving one of his hands side-to-side to resemble the robot dance, and the man mirrored his movement thinking it was all part of the process. In fact, he had absolutely no idea until the agent broke character and they both busted into laughter.
The caption on the screen read, "this man deserves a raise," and it seems like those who saw the clip also agreed.
The video received over 1.3K comments and everyone was surprised at the agent's behavior, but in the best way.
"The only TSA I have ever seen smile. All of them treat you like they’re taking you to jail," one person replied, which seemed to be the general consensus.
"You rarely see people having fun at airport security. That's awesome," a user replied.
Another person responded you know it'll be a good trip with the TSA started joking around with you.
Most of the viewers seem to wish they had similar experiences in the security check line, and this was definitely one for the books.
