An Airline Passenger Pushed His Way Down The Aisle On A Flight & TikTokers Are Defending Him
“I make the rules as I go…and guess what, I’m breaking them.”
A domestic American Airlines flight had a rocky ending for the airline passengers onboard ...and it wasn't because of the plane.
A video posted on TikTok shows a tense argument broke out shortly after the flight from Charlotte, N.C. landed in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it prompted some wild reactions in the comments.
As the passengers lined up to get off the aircraft, a man started to argue with the women in front of him and proceeded to shove them to get off the flight. It's hard to hear what the woman was saying but the man was pretty defiant.
"I understand that we all are waiting but ... well that's not how I work. I make the rules as I go," he said, before turning to another passenger and repeating himself. "I make the rules as I go...and guess what, I'm breaking them."
He then proceeded to shove his way past the women in the aisle.
Based on the uploaded clip to TikTok, it is unclear how the argument started but after the passenger pushed the two women standing in line, someone yelled, "hey, we've got a hostile one back here," which seemed to make him angrier.
The women accused him of pushing them, which he denied.
"I didn't push no damn body. You want to stand in the way like you're a bodyguard. I moved you out of my way is what I did," he said.
@mabellitalinda
This #violent #rudecustomer #lowlife #vulgar #classless #delusional #dispicablebehavior in #americanairlines flight from Charlotte, NC to Fort Lauderdale, Fl, abruptly shoves a woman trying to get ahead of the line of passengers waiting to disembark. Then shamelessly and aggressively denies it, all while fearlessly holding on to his “most likely” kfc fried chicken dinner for tonight. Part 2 coming soon…
It's unclear how the argument ended after the video stopped, but it triggered even more drama in the comments on the TikTok video.
The video poster wrote in her description that the guy was "most likely" holding a KFC fried chicken dinner, and that raised plenty of eyebrows from people who saw it as a racist comment.
"The caption was unneeded despite what he's doing," read one of the comments.
The KFC mention sent the entire comments section spiraling off in an unexpected direction. Some still criticized the man's behavior, but many others blasted the poster for her choice of words.
"Why he gotta be eating KFC," wrote one user who added a raised eyebrow emoji. "What does that have to do with them getting out the way."
"Y’all had me until I seen the caption! The KFC comment showed your hand real bad," one person replied.
Another asked what the user meant by adding the fast food chain in the comments, and when she replied "chicken" a bunch of other people told her "TikTok is not the place to be racist."
One woman replied that based on the caption, she wishes he shoved harder.
Many people asked for more context because of the parts that were not shown in the video. The original poster did send a YouTube video link in the comment replies showing the rest of the argument.
Disembark Drama on Fort Lauderdale Flight | ViralHogViral Hog | YouTube
In the YouTube upload, the man apologized to one of the three women but continued to argue with the other two. He even called her a "Karen."
He then started noticing the camera recording him and acknowledged it. The woman behind the camera got involved in the argument, too. She called him "rude, abrupt, classless."
"I'm rude, I'm urban, I'm everything that you don't want me to be, and guess what? F*k you and your camera, darling," he said pointing his finger back at the camera.
The argument proceeded until the guests finally walked off the plane.
The original poster hasn't shared more details as to what happened to kickstart the feud.