A Mom Was Getting Shamed For Taking A Baby On A Flight & People Love How A Stranger Reacted
"I told her to be compassionate."
Flying with a crying baby on board can be a tough situation for a lot of people and some people have had meltdowns over it.
A woman is sharing yet another example of that in a Reddit post in which she describes how another airline passenger was angry over a crying baby on a flight and she's being praised for stepping in to support the mom.
In her post on the forum Am I The A**hole, the 28-year-old woman describes that she was on a three-and-a-half-hour flight from London to Athens when she was seated next to a mom and her baby, who she says was around 1 year old.
The woman says the baby was crying almost the entire flight and the mom was in panic mode as she tried to calm her baby down.
"She kept apologizing for the disturbance to both passengers and the crew and I felt bad for her. She seemed extremely young and overwhelmed," the Reddit post reads.
The mom and baby were clearly agitating one woman seated in front of them and the woman scolded the mother to be better prepared next time or to leave her baby at home.
Even after multiple apologies and explaining that she couldn't leave her baby at home, the other airline passenger wouldn't let it go. She even told the mom there are other ways to travel, like by car or train.
The Redditor says at that point she had had enough and decided to stand up for the mom.
"I asked the lady if she knows how much time it takes to travel from London to Athens in any other way? And that a train or a bus is as much of a public transport as the plane is? I told her to be compassionate," she wrote online.
The argument continued and the Redditor ended up telling the other woman to book a first-class seat or a private jet next time to get that peace and quiet she wanted.
"She shut up for the next of the flight but made sure to pass by the mom and the baby and give disapproving side eyes multiple times."
At the end of the post the Redditor did note that when she told her friend the story, she was called out for not minding her own business in the situation.
However, it looks like many people disagree with the friend and are actually applauding the woman for sticking up for another person when they needed it.
"Standing up for another human being (especially an overwhelmed Mom) is a very good thing to do. And not having to listen to the mean lady for a couple of hours is totally worth it, too," one person said and the comment received over 11,000 upvotes.
"That young mum sounds like she was hanging on by a thread and I bet having someone else advocate for her made a big difference to how she felt on that flight and afterwards as well," another person replied.
"Too many people look away when someone else is being abused."
Many others echoed similar sentiments and reiterated that the baby was quite possibly in pain and that's why they were crying.
"Being trapped in a tin can with a screeching child SUCKS but the mom was trying to soothe the kid," one Reddit user noted. "I'm assuming the kids ears hurt the whole flight because crying for 3 hours straight ain't normal."
Others who commented, and who say they are also mothers, thanked the woman for what she did.
While a baby crying for an entire flight is bound to get to some people, it's clear that many people agree it's better to take a step back and show compassion in these types of situations.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.