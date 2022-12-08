A Mom Got A Rude Welcome When Flying First Class With A Toddler & The Reactions Are Fierce
One passenger tore into her!
A mom says another airline passenger recently blasted her for flying first-class with her toddler, and the move is igniting some strong opinions on the internet.
The mom posted her concerns in the popular Reddit forum Am I The A**hole and many people are taking her side.
The woman says she was flying with her husband and toddler, who is almost three, across the country for U.S. Thanksgiving and they decided to "splurge on 1st class tickets."
She says her toddler has always been a good flyer and they even gave her baby Tylenol and gripe water 30 minutes before travel as per a doctor's recommendation. Gripe water is a liquid herbal supplement used to help soothe babies.
"She's never been disruptive or cried on an airplane, this flight included," the mom wrote in the post. "She stayed seated and quietly playing throughout the flight, only getting up when she had to go potty."
The woman says she noticed another first-class passenger glaring at her and two flight attendants even came by to make sure she and her family were in the right seats.
"I get a tap on my shoulder. It was the guy that glared at us as he boarded and before I could even get a word out he told me that children weren't allowed in 1st class and that we needed to move to our 'real' seats," she wrote.
After that situation was resolved, the woman says it wasn't over.
When they were leaving the plane, the woman says the man came up to her and whispered a couple of rude words and then told her "he pays too much money for first class to be surrounded by children."
She writes that her child was the only kid in first class and she didn't misbehave so she "felt like I was in the right."
However, she notes that after talking to her family at Thanksgiving many of them told her she should book economy next time because "people pay extra to relax in 1st class."
So who's the a**hole in the situation? According to the majority, the woman with the toddler is not the a**hole.
"Even if your child did cry, it wouldn't have mattered because you paid and are entitled to the seats you paid for. There is no age limit or policy that children can't be in 1st class," one person wrote and the comment has over 13,000 upvotes.
They added that if a person doesn't want to be around children or other people, then they should fly private.
Another commenter made an easy suggestion for anyone who is easily annoyed on planes.
"Put in ear plugs.. YOU'RE ON A PLANE lol. I can hear people sneeze from the back, come on!" they said.
One person called out the man who was upset, noting he was the child in this situation.
"You paid good money for your seats to be pestered by a grown up child."
One person did say the man sounded entitled, but also highlighted that "first class is a rare treat (or even a once in a lifetime one) and if a child is crying in it, that really extra sucks."
Should toddlers be allowed in first class?
