An Influencer Roasted Families Who Ask For Airline Seat Swaps & TikTokers Love Her Brutal Take
The debate continues!
An influencer is stirring up another seat swap debate online after posting a video from a recent flight on TikTok, in which she laughs at the idea of changing spots for a family.
The video shows popular TikToker Audrey Peters casually sipping a glass of wine and smirking in a business-class seat, along with a text caption that suggests she's reacting to a seat swap request.
"When a family asks me to switch seats on the plane so they can sit together," reads the text. The video then shows Peters mouthing along to the words "f*ck them kids and f*ck you too."
"No I’m not switching for a middle seat book your flights earlier babes," she added in her caption.
@audreypeters
No I’m not switching for a middle seat book your flights earlier babes #travel #traveltiktok #planetiktok #planes #parisfashionweek #paris #europe #plane
The brief video has piled up 1.6 million views and made plenty of headlines as another case of a rejected seat swap. However, the 25-year-old influencer told Narcity on Thursday that there was no actual request, although the video clearly hit a nerve.
"The video was actually a complete joke to use with a trending sound, no one actually asked me to switch, I was just on a flight to Paris and thought of the joke," she said.
Nevertheless, the video has sparked a lot of reaction on the hot topic and people are sounding off on the issue.
"I would simply *never* ask. My kid could be seated 5 rows away I’d be like well… see ya in arrivals," one person wrote.
"I’m so sick of people thinking it’s ok to disrupt someone for their lack of planning," another person shared.
A lot of people mentioned the seat has to be equal or better for them to even consider moving.
"As a mom, I fully agree! It’s only okay if your new seat would be better than the one you paid for!!!" a person said.
Another commenter expressed a point about travelling solo and why that seems to make people think it's OK to ask for a change in seats.
"I pay for my seat. I’ve still been moved and it pisses me off. Book early to sit together. As a solo traveler [they] think I don’t matter," they wrote.
It looks like people continue to have strong opinions when it comes to switching seats they have carefully selected for themselves on their trips.
In February, a TikToker's video blew up online after she shared that she refused to swap seats so that a mother and teen son could sit together. She received a lot of praise for drawing the line and saying "no."
