TikTok Shows A Woman Holding A Baby Pushing A Flight Attendant & Threatening To Kill Her
It was all over the bathrooms as they were landing in Chicago. 🛬
A flight across the country from San Francisco to Chicago was anything but relaxing when a passenger put her hands on a United flight attendant while holding a baby, a TikTok video shows.
User @emily_jeannn published the clip, which received 6.9 million views within 24 hours. In the video you can see the woman, trying to head down the aisle with her child, being stopped by an employee.
The unidentified woman is shown pushing the airline staff member and saying, "I will kill you."
Another flight attendant got involved and mentioned that the passenger needed to take a seat since they were landing and tried to hold the woman back as she barreled down the pathway. The unruly passenger is shown actively refusing to take a seat.
Emily, who recorded from her seat, made an updated "storytime" video explaining exactly what she knows to have happened.
Apparently, the troubled passenger "was yelling some gibberish things no one could really understand." Since the flight was a red-eye, Emily paid no mind to it and went to sleep, only to wake up to the chaos around 6 a.m., as the plane was landing in Illinois.
"Of course when you land, you're told to stay in your seat. She decided to get up and head toward the restroom with her baby," the TikToker said.
When the woman refused to sit down, Emily took her phone out to start recording.
"The police did escort her off and the flight attendant was taken to the hospital," she said in the tell-all video.
Authorities have not confirmed the identity of the woman.
Narcity reached out to United Airlines requesting comment and the status of the flight attendant, but they have not responded at the time of publication.
