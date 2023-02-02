A Woman Started A Sing-A-Long On A Stranded Plane & It's Either Cute Or 'Literal Hell'
“Dear God, please never let this happen to me.”
Being stranded on a plane for 10 hours is pretty awful, but what would you do if another passenger whipped out her guitar and tried to start a sing-a-long in the aisle?
One passenger decided to do exactly that when their plane got stuck in Iceland for 10 hours because of bad weather, and the video has divided people on TikTok as either a sweet moment or a living hell.
Folk singer Jessica Pearson recently posted the video of her impromptu performance on TikTok, although she's since deleted it amid the divided response.
The video shows her playing her guitar and singing to the other airline passengers while a friend backs her up on the violin. They're singing John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads, and while some passengers seem to be enjoying the show or joining in, others have their heads absolutely buried and want no part of it.
"One more time!" Pearson shouts at the end of the clip.
“We got stranded on our plane in Iceland for 10 hours due to 115km winds…Luckily we had our instruments on the plane and decided to start a sing-a-long,” reads the caption on her video.
Although the original TikTok video has been deleted, reposts have spread widely on Twitter and some TikTokers have preserved it by stitching it with their reactions.
One Twitter user posted the video with the caption: “dear god, please never let this happen to me.”
Since then, other people have also been reacting to the video and have been ripping Pearson apart for trying to start a “sing-a-long.”
One Twitter user commented, “this is literally terrorism,” under the view, which received 10,000 likes.
Actor Devon Sawa also chimed in and tweeted the video with the caption, “This is the real reason I got off flight 180,” in a nod to his Final Destination movie.
Pearson seemed to get more support for her performance on Instagram, where she shared a photo from the moment and thanked the airline for letting her perform.
"Love your music -- thank you for making the 9 hours more bearable!" wrote a passenger in the comments who was also on the flight.
"Way to make lemons outta lemonade," wrote another.
"Many thanks from me and my crew," added a user with a pilot's photo in his profile. "You were great!"
Others were not so kind, particularly on TikTok, where they stitched their reactions to the video.
“If I was trapped on a plane for 10 hours with these people, I’m getting put on the no-fly list,” one user wrote.
Another TikToker stitched the video and said, “thanks for reminding me not to forget my noise-cancelling headphones next time I fly.”
“Look at how miserable those people look. Just stop,” said another TikToker in a stitch. "If this happened on my flight, luggage is getting thrown. You’re getting hit with that 2-piece combo. Carry on and then personal item.” They also described it as "literal hell" in the caption.
@kennybsn
#stitch with @jessicapearsoneastwind literal hell why would you do this on a DELAYED flight everyone is cranky already dont make it worse #fyp #airplane #travel
Despite the online backlash, Icelandair clearly loved the performance and the airline even posted video from another song on its Facebook page.
Pearson explained on her own Facebook page that they were 5 hours into the delay when the captain "gave us the go ahead to pull out our instruments and play some tunes!"
"Many thanks for making everyone onboard -- passengers and crew -- happy," Icelandair added in the comments.
At least she had permission!
Would you enjoy a sing-a-long if you were stranded on a flight?
- TikTok Shows A Woman Holding A Baby Pushing A Flight Attendant & Threatening To Kill Her ›
- A Flight Attendant Shares What Happens When You Buy Extra Plane Seats & TikTok Is So Angry ›
- A TikTok Flight Attendant Says 'Someone Died On My Flight' & Here's How They Deal With It ›
- A TikTok Shows Weird PA-System Noises Mid-Flight & It Sounded Like An 'Orgasm' Or 'Vomiting' ›