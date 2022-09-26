A TikTok Shows Weird PA-System Noises Mid-Flight & It Sounded Like An 'Orgasm' Or 'Vomiting'
It's been a recurring incident, apparently!
Move over crying babies; mysterious moaning/vomiting noises could just be the new annoyance for flight passengers.
American Airlines passenger, Emmerson Collins, recently filmed a viral TikTok on his flight from LA to Dallas -- which captured the public address (PA) system spewing weird cacophonies that sounded a little too onomatopoeic.
"Someone on this flight seems to have broken into the intercom system and continues to make a sound that is somewhere between an orgasm and vomiting," Collins says to the camera.
"Weirdest. Flight. EVER!" read the caption of the video, which was posted on Friday, September 23. The incident though, happened earlier in the month.
After a few more variations of the sounds were heard going off on the plane, a flight crew member decided to address the bizarre situation.
"We know this is a very odd anomaly, and none of us are enjoying it, so we do appreciate your attention for a few more moments while we figure out how to turn it off. Thank you," the flight attendant said.
Almost immediately after the announcement, the bizarre sounds flooded the flight again.
"Who is having a puke/yank?" asked Collin in his TikTok.
The common consensus among the cabin crew and passengers was that the PA system was hacked.
"Flight attendant thinks it's a prank," read the video's caption, and you can even overhear the attendant say, "I swear it's a prank."
Apparently, Collin's flight wasn't the first one to experience the strange noises.
The Los Angeles Times reported that one more American Airlines flight (from New York City to LA) experienced a similar incident, earlier in the summer.
Another passenger (flying from Santa Ana to Dallas Fort Worth on September 18) told aviation insider JonNYC that “someone keeps hacking into the PA and making moaning and screaming sounds”.
In the midst of this strange new challenge, an American Airlines spokesperson told Business Insider that the sounds were not human and resulted from a technical issue.
"Following the initial report, our maintenance team thoroughly inspected the aircraft and the PA system and determined the sounds were caused by a mechanical issue with the PA amplifier, which raises the volume of the PA system when the engines are running," the spokesperson said.
The airlines claimed that the planes "are hardwired and there is no external access," so it couldn't have been a case of someone hacking into the system.
Are they telling the truth or just saving face? Maybe we'll find out on another day.