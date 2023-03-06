A Student Allegedly Urinated On Another Airline Passenger & The Flight Details Are Wild
It happened on a flight from the US to India.
A college student was banned from flying with American Airlines after reportedly urinating on another airline passenger during a flight to India.
The Independent reports the incident happened on a flight from New York To Delhi and involved a 21-year-old student.
Aryan Vohra, who is an Indian national, is accused of urinating on a U.S. citizen in business class during a flight on Saturday, news outlet ANI reports.
In a statement to ANI, American Airlines said Vohra was "heavily intoxicated" and was being abusive towards staff onboard the flight before the urinating incident occurred.
“He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated, and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft and after disturbing (the) safety of fellow passengers finally urinated on (a passenger) in 15G,” the airline told ANI.
A source at Indira Gandhi International Airport told Press Trust of India the college student urinated while he was asleep.
"It somehow leaked and fell on a fellow passenger who complained to the crew," the source said.
Vohra was arrested when the plane landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport and has since been released.
The Hindustan Times says the victim did not want to report the incident because the suspect apologized and also threatened the man's reputation and career.
The airport’s deputy chief of police Devesh Kumar Mahla told ANI that strong action would be taken against the unruly passenger.
The news outlet also reports American Airlines has banned Vohra from flying with the airline in the future.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened on a flight.
In November 2022, a man was fired from his job at an American bank after he allegedly urinated on an elderly female passenger while intoxicated on an Air India flight, according to Al Jazeera.
He was banned from flying with the airline for 30 days and the airline faced criticism for how it handled the issue.
A month later in December 2022, a man on an Air India flight was caught urinating on an empty seat and another passenger's blanket.
Al Jazeera reported that the man was released from police custody after apologizing to the victim.
