A Man Was Shot At Trinity Bellwoods Park This Morning & Police Are Investigating
The man has been taken to a trauma centre.
A man was shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park this morning, according to Toronto Police Services (TPS).
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Constable Sinderela Chung told Narcity that police were called to the popular downtown park at 11:39 a.m. on August 9.
When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds suffering "non-life-threatening injuries."
SHOOTING:
Trinity Bellwoods Park
11:39am
- Police are on scene
- Man located with gunshot wounds
- He has been transported to hospital by medics with non life-threatening injuries
- Suspect seen fleeing the area on a bicycle
-Anyone w/info contact police#GO1529884
^lb
— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 9, 2022
Toronto Paramedics told Narcity they arrived at the scene at around 11:30 a.m. and transported the man to a trauma centre.
A description of the suspect has yet to be released, but police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.
Police are still at the scene, and Chung believes that officers are continuing to speak with witnesses.
TPS is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and contact the police.
A Trinity Bellwoods park account posted an image to Instagram of police and an ambulance at the scene with the caption: "Sh*t getting real in the park. #shooting."
I was wondering what the police presence was about pic.twitter.com/UBLjHQPp71
— Nikolas Bibassis (@nikolasbibassis) August 9, 2022
Another individual commented on a post on Twitter sharing a photo of a police car and an officer on horseback outside of the park.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.