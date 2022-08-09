NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Trinity Bellwoods Park

A Man Was Shot At Trinity Bellwoods Park This Morning &  Police Are Investigating

The man has been taken to a trauma centre.

Toronto Staff Writer
Trinity Bellwoods Park. Right: Toronto Police Service car.

Trinity Bellwoods Park. Right: Toronto Police Service car.

Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

A man was shot at Trinity Bellwoods Park this morning, according to Toronto Police Services (TPS).

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Constable Sinderela Chung told Narcity that police were called to the popular downtown park at 11:39 a.m. on August 9.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a man with gunshot wounds suffering "non-life-threatening injuries."


Toronto Paramedics told Narcity they arrived at the scene at around 11:30 a.m. and transported the man to a trauma centre.

A description of the suspect has yet to be released, but police said the suspect fled the scene on a bicycle.

Police are still at the scene, and Chung believes that officers are continuing to speak with witnesses.

TPS is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward and contact the police.

A Trinity Bellwoods park account posted an image to Instagram of police and an ambulance at the scene with the caption: "Sh*t getting real in the park. #shooting."

Another individual commented on a post on Twitter sharing a photo of a police car and an officer on horseback outside of the park.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...