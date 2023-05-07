An Ontario Man Was Shot At A Bar This Weekend & Police Are Looking For Two Suspects
The victim is in serious but stable condition.
A 22-year-old man was shot at a bar in Pickering, Ontario, Friday night and left in "critical condition."
Durham Regional Police are asking for the public's help to find two suspects believed to have been involved in a shooting at The Harp and Crown Pub on May 5.
Police report that at around 11:30 p.m., a fight broke out at the bar, and one man ended up getting shot during the altercation, according to a press release.
The victim was sent to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he was in critical condition, but according to an update from police, he is now in "serious but stable condition."
Officers reviewed surveillance footage from the bar and spoke to witnesses who had seen the altercation and are now looking for two suspects.
The first suspect is described as a Black man in his early 20s with a thin build and possibly braided hair.
Police said that he was wearing a black sweatsuit with white stripes.
The second suspect is a Black man, around 25-years-old with short hair and chin strap-style facial hair.
According to a prior press release, police believe the shooting was an "isolated incident."
Durham Regional Police are asking any patrons from the bar who witnessed the fight or may have footage from Friday night to come forward and speak with Detective MacKinnon or Detective Smith of the West Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or 2528.
Anonymous tipsters may also be eligible for a $2,000 cash award, according to the press release.