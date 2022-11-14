Toronto's Magic Mushroom Shop Was Raided By Police This Weekend & 2 Men Have Been Arrested
Police found proceeds from crime. 😳
Toronto recently got its first magic mushroom shop, Shroomyz, but it seems the "magic" inside the store stopped short of being completely legal.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) started a drug investigation into the storefront, which sells dried psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, and psilocybin-infused edibles from chocolate bars to gummies and teas.
On November 11, TPS applied for a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant for the shop at 488 Queen Street West and was approved, according to a press release.
The following day, TPS executed the search warrant on Saturday, November 12, and TPS seized a "large quantity" of dried magic mushrooms and psilocybin edibles along with proceeds of crime.
TPS shared photos of the raid result, which filled two tables with psilocybin-related goods.
Two tables full of confiscated psilocybin-related goods.Toronto Police Service
Two men were arrested in the raid, including 20-year-old Fabricio Osores of Hamilton and 23-year-old Seyon Tharmathasan of Toronto.
Osores and Tharmathasan have both been charged with possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
Shroomyz opened up in Toronto on September 15 after successfully opening a location in Ottawa.
The storefront stressed the magic mushrooms were for medicinal purposes only and required guests to fill out an intake form identifying what condition they planned to treat with psilocybin — although an official diagnosis was not required for purchase.
Shroomyz also encouraged micro-dosing and did not encourage recreational use.