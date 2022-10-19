Toronto's First Ever Medicinal Magic Mushroom Shop Is Open With So Many Products (PHOTOS)
From dried mushrooms to chocolate bars and teas! 🍄
Toronto is now home to a medicinal magic mushroom shop!
If you're interested in alternative medicine, you can now browse a shop filled with dried magic mushrooms, infused chocolate bars, teas and more.
Shroomyz opened up on Queen Street West on September 15, and according to their website, they are the first and "most popular" mushroom dispensary in the 6ix.
Although Toronto already has mushroom-infused coffee shops.
The quaint store is hard to miss on Queen West, with a neon sign and trippy mushroom posters on either side of the door reading "Walk into a new reality."
Shroomyz storefront.
Inside, the shop has two murals, one of the CN Tower with the shop's name graffitied over top and a larger psychedelic piece of a mushroom by the cash register.
Murals inside of Shroomyz.
Glass cabinets along the walls showcase the store's products, including dried mushrooms, mushroom clan chocolate bites, Shroomyz capsules, extra-strength capsules, oral drops, mushroom clan gummies, vision chocolate bars, magic mushroom bars, and mushroom mami tea bags.
Interior of Shroomyz.
Products range from $35 to $200 depending on what you order and how many grams or capsules you're looking for.
Once you settle on a product, you'll have to fill out a form with your information and disclose your medical conditions.
Medical intake form station.
The form leaves several options, including ADHD, addiction, anxiety, concentration, depression, insomnia, OCD, PTSD, or other.
After you fill out your information, you have to confirm that you understand that the "scientific basis for the medical use of psilocybin has not yet been established" and that if used incorrectly, you could become dependent on it.
Front door of Shroomyz.
Shroomyz encourages users to only microdose their products to help with medical conditions, so they aren't meant for recreational use.
Customers have to fill out the medical intake form and show their ID at the counter.
The store only accepts cash, but there are ATMs inside if you don't have any on hand.
Shroomyz
Checkout counter at Shroomyz.
Price:💸💸💸
Address: 488 Queen Street West, Toronto ON
Why You Need To Go: To stock up on medicinal mushroom products.