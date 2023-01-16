Another Magic Mushroom Shop Opened Up In Toronto's West End & The Menu Has So Many Options
Parkdale is going to be a trip.
Was your New Year's resolution to add more plant-based foods to your diet? Well, then, the location of the newest Toronto magic mushroom shop may interest you, you know, for medicinal purposes.
Fun Guyz, located at 1275 Queen West, is the third magic mushroom shop to open up in the city, with its menu offering customers a variety of ways to get their psilocybin fix.
According to its website, the store is currently selling everything from "Penis Envy" capsules to chocolate, candy and "adventure bars" that range from $20 to $190. The latter option also includes a bunch of flavours, including sugar spice and espresso bean.
The store also seems to be putting an emphasis on the health benefits of the compound, encouraging people to use it to improve their mental health as opposed to achieving "a high."
"The perfect balance of Psilocybin can be beneficial for increasing your daily mood," an excerpt on the website reads. "It's not a high, it's a carefully balanced remedy that triggers the mind just enough to counteract the lows."
As of right now, Fun Guyz's only real competitor in Toronto is Shroomyz, currently located at 488 Queen Street W. Although Strange Love Cafe at 101 Spadina Avenue also sells mushroom-infused coffee.
However, before you go running down to the west end in search of a new experience, it's worth noting that "the production, sale and possession of magic mushrooms are illegal in Canada" under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
In November, Toronto Police Service raided Shroomyz after they applied for a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant for the shop at 488 Queen Street West, which was approved.
As a result, TPS seized a "large quantity" of dried magic mushrooms and psilocybin edibles along with proceeds of crime.
Two men were arrested during the investigation and charged with possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.
That being said, Health Canada's Special Access Program does allow health care practitioners to request access to drugs that have yet to be authorized for sale in Canada.
"This program provides access to non-marketed drugs for the treatment of serious or life-threatening conditions when conventional therapies have failed, are unsuitable or are unavailable," a description of the program reads.
Anyone intending to use the product for medical purposes should consult their doctor to see if it's a viable option.
