Durham Police Say An 8-Year-Old Girl Was Killed In An Apparent Murder-Suicide In Oshawa

Police were first called to the home Saturday morning.

Ontario Editor
Durham Regional Police Cruisers.

Durham Regional Police Service | Facebook

An apparent murder-suicide in Oshawa has claimed the life of an 8-year-old girl.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Durham Regional Police Service said they were called to a home on Winlord Place Saturday at around 8 a.m, where they found two deceased people inside.

A 38-year-old man and his daughter were located inside, their names are being withheld at the request of the family.

In a press release, police said the current evidence points to this being a murder-suicide, leaving them with no outstanding suspects in their investigation.

No other details about the deceased were provided.

Police are asking that information regarding the incident be forwarded to Detective Accettone of the DRPS Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5247.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

