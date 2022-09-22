Police Identify Victim Of Canadian Tire Stabbing In Mississauga As Wife Of Suspect
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Peel Regional Police have identified the victim of Monday's stabbing at a Canadian Tire in Mississauga as the wife of the suspect.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
On Wednesday, PRP stated in a press release that the 26-year-old suspect, Charanjeet Singh, from Mississauga, was the "victim's husband of three years."
22-year-old Chandanpreet Kaur, now identified as the suspect's wife, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Singh was arrested on the scene and taken to a trauma centre, where his injuries were treated and deemed non-life-threatening.
The husband was charged with first-degree murder and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Tuesday.
On Monday, police responded to reports of a stabbing in progress at a retail store in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road at around 6:00 p.m.
A PRP spokesperson told Narcity that the stabbing occurred inside a nearby Canadian Tire store.
Once police arrived at the scene, they found a woman whose vital signs were absent and who was "suffering from apparent stab wounds," they stated.
CityNews reported that someone saw shoppers running and heard screaming in the store.
An anonymous witness said "there was just a pool of blood" and that "the employee witnessed it [and] was terrified," they reported.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, surveillance video, or dashcam footage of the events leading up to, during or after the incident to contact them at 905-453-2121, extension 3205.
If you want to submit information anonymously, you can call Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit peelcrimestoppers.ca.