One Person Was Killed In A Shooting In Etobicoke & Toronto Police Said He Was Young
Shots were fired just before 6:00 p.m., Sunday.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating after shots were fired over the dinner hour in Etobicoke Sunday night.
Officers were called to the Finch Avenue and Humberline Drive area shortly before 6:00 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.
Police told Narcity a victim in his late teens to early 20s was located on the scene with a gunshot wound.
Initially, officers described his injuries as life-threatening. In an update roughly three hours later, police said he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.
\u201cSHOOTING: (UPDATE)\nFinch Ave W & Humberline Dr\n- police o/s\n- A/Duty Inspector Husain confirmed the injured man has succumbed to his injuries and has been pronounced deceased o/s\n- @TPSHomicide has been notified\n- ongoing investigation\n- any info call 416-808-2222\n#GO2265498\n^al\u201d— Toronto Police Operations (@Toronto Police Operations) 1668985005
The case has been handed over to the Toronto Police Homicide Squad. This would mark the 64th homicide in 2022.
Last week, a 23-year-old man was killed in a quadruple shooting in Parkdale.
So far, police don't have any word on suspects in this investigation.
Officers told Narcity an update is expected sometime Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.