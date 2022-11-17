Toronto Police Seized Nearly $60 Million In Drugs & It's Their Biggest Single-Day Bust Ever
They found the illicit drugs in two stash houses.
Toronto Police Services conducted their largest single-day drug bust in history and seized nearly $60 million worth of illicit drugs.
On Thursday, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced they "seized 671 kilograms of illicit drugs —520 kilos of crystal methamphetamine and 151 kilos of cocaine."
It's "the largest single-day drug seizure in the Service's history," Superintendent Mandeep Man from the Drug Squad mentioned in a press conference. Man state that the estimated street value of the drugs is $58 million.
"A seizure of this size is going to save lives," said Deputy Chief Pauline Gray of Specialized Operations.
Police claim they identified two addresses in Toronto used as "stash houses" for these illicit drugs. They then issued search warrants on the houses and three motor vehicles. On October 5, 2022, police executed the search warrants and seized the drugs.
TPS also added that they identified three individuals who might be connected to trafficking the products and are in contact with their legal counsel.
"Once those arrests are made, their names will be public," Man stated. "They will be facing charges of possession of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking."
"I cannot understate the significance of a seizure of this size or the social costs that these drugs would have inflicted on our communities. The drugs that were found in these stash houses were destined for our neighbourhoods," Mann affirmed.
The police also added that they have "reason to believe that it came across the boarding in the U.S."
In October, Peel Regional Police also conducted a different investigation and recorded their biggest drug bust ever, with over $25 million worth of narcotics.