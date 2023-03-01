Vaughan Teen Arrested For Stealing From Several Men & She Met Them All On Dating Apps
Most victims had their cash and credit cards stolen.
York Regional Police (YRP) have charged an 18-year-old woman from Vaughan for allegedly stealing cash and financial cards from several men she met on a dating app.
According to a YRP release, the investigation started when a man contacted the police on January 26, reporting that a woman he had met through a dating app visited his home and swiped his valuables.
Several other men reported similar thefts in the coming days.
Investigators discovered that the suspect was an 18-year-old woman going by the name "Sophie" on the app.
She would chat with men and then arrange to meet them at their homes. Once she was there, she would spend time with them, but when the men weren't looking, she would allegedly take their cash and cards.
Some of the financial cards were even fraudulently used.
On February 21, the suspect was arrested at her house in Vaughan. YRP charged her with theft under $5,000, fraud under $5,000, and fraudulent use of a credit card.
The accused has been released from custody, and her identity and court date have not been made public at this time, as YRP is concerned she "may have interacted with other victims when she was younger than 18."
YRP is urging anyone with information about this case to contact the York Regional Police 4 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441.
Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.