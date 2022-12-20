Police Have Identified The 5 Victims Killed In The Vaughan Shooting & One Of Them Was 79
A sixth victim is still in hospital with serious injuries.
York Regional Police have publicly identified the five people who were killed in the mass shooting inside a Vaughan condo building on Sunday evening.
The shooter travelled between several different units and floors in the condo building near Jane Street and Rutherford Road north of Toronto on December 19, killing five people and injuring another.
Police said 73-year-old Francesco Villi was later killed in an interaction with police on the third floor.
In a news release issued Tuesday afternoon, police revealed the identities of all the five victims who were killed.
From youngest to oldest, the deceased victims are 57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 59-year-old Naveed Dada, 71-year-old Helen Manock, 75-year-old Russell Manock, and 79-year-old Vittorio Panza.
A sixth victim of the shooting was identified only as a 66-year-old woman, and police said she is still in the hospital with serious injuries.
In a previous update on Sunday's mass shooting, YRP had confirmed that all of the victims lived in the condo building where the shooting took place and that three of the victims were members of the condo board.
There are several reports that Villi had been in a long-term conflict with the condo board that had spanned years of lawsuits.
Both YRP and the Special Investigations Unit are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Police are still asking anyone with information on what happened to contact their homicide unit at 1-288-876-5423, ext. 7865, or at homicide@yrp.ca, or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-222-TIPS or at 1800222tips.com.
Any witnesses or anyone who may have video surveillance, cellphone video or dashcam footage of the shooting is also urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.