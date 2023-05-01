Canada's 'Most Wanted' List Was Updated & You Can Get Up To $250K If You Know Something
Do any of these faces look familiar?👇
Have you seen any of these faces around? The Bolo Program has updated its list of Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives and you could get up to $250,000 if you have information about their whereabouts.
On Monday, May 1, the Bolo Program shared the latest list of Canada's most wanted individuals – who are wanted by police in connection with crimes from attempted murder and manslaughter to drug and firearms offences.
The individuals listed were last seen in a number of different spots across the country, from Toronto and Vancouver to Edmonton.
The Bolo Program encourages citizens to be on the lookout for the fugitives named in the top 25, and there are significant rewards for those who are able to provide details about their locations.
Here's a look at just a few of the individuals on the list – and where in Canada they were last spotted.
Cristian Cuxum
Cristian Cuxum.
Name: Cristian Cuxum
Alias: Tito
Last known residence: Toronto, ON
Reward: Up to $250,000
Details: As of May 1, 2023, Cristian Cuxum is considered to be Canada's most wanted person.
He is wanted by the Toronto Police on Canada-wide warrants for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, the Bolo Program says.
Born in 2003, he is of Canadian and Guatemalan nationality and is believed to speak both English and Spanish.
He was last known to have brown eyes, dark brown hair and be around 5 ft 4 in.
Citizens are urged not to approach or apprehend Cuxum if they see him, as he could be armed and dangerous.
He has strong ties to the GTA and North York in particular. While police say he could be anywhere in Canada, he is thought to be evading arrest in the Greater Toronto area.
Rabih Alkhalil
Rabih Alkhalil.
Name: Rabih Alkhalil
Alias: Rabi, Robby, Robbi, Rabih Al Khalil, Philip Betencourt Furtado, Philip Bettenecourt Furtado
Last known residence: North Fraser Pretrial Centre, Port Coquitlam, BC
Reward: Up to $100,000
Details: Rabih Alkhalil has been on Canada's most wanted list since last year, after he escaped from North Fraser Pretrial Centre in B.C. in July 2021.
The Bolo Program says he's wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and being unlawfully at large.
"He is a very dangerous criminal with a lengthy criminal record and extensive ties to organized crime. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him," the program says.
Born in 1987, he is described as being of a Middle Eastern cultural background, and is able to speak English, French and Arabic.
A man of many aliases, he is also known as Rabi, Robby and Robbi, as well as other names.
His last known eye colour was dark brown and his hair colour was black. He has two birthmarks on his left cheek and a faint scar above his nose, near his left eyebrow.
Alkhalil's last known residence was in B.C., but it is not known if he is hiding in Canada or has successfully fled the country. He is known to have faked ID documents and passports.
Citizens who think they may have seen Alkhalil are urged not to approach him, as he may be armed and dangerous. Instead, call the police.
Cody Casey
Cody Casey.
Name: Cody Casey
Alias: Unknown
Last known residence: Vancouver area
Reward: N/A
Details: Third on the Bolo Program's most wanted list is Cody Casey, who is wanted Canada-wide by Vancouver Police for drug and firearms offences.
Police say there are "serious charges" against the 35-year-old as of 2020, including for crimes related to the production and trafficking of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.
He was previously released on bail, but cut off his ankle bracelet in 2020 and "hasn't been seen since."
Casey is described as being around 6 ft. He was last known to weigh around 200 pounds and had brown hair and eyes.
Saed Osman
Saed Osman.
Name: Saed Osman
Alias: Guled Osman, Styles
Last known residence: Edmonton, AB
Reward: Up to $75,000
Details: Saed Osman is also among the most wanted individuals in Canada right now, wanted on 20 Canada-wide warrants, including charges of first-degree murder, discharging a firearm with intent and several other firearms offences.
Believed to be connected to the Go Getem Gang (GGG), Osman also uses the name Guled or the nickname Styles.
Born in 1995, he is of a Somalian cultural background and Canadian nationality and speaks English.
He was last known to have black hair (possibly braided), brown eyes and is around 6 ft. Citizens are urged to look out for a scar on his right wrist.
Although Osman is from Ontario, he has more recently been living in Edmonton and is believed to have strong connections to the Alberta capital. Police believe he is likely still there, evading arrest.
Kiarash Parzham
Kiarash Parzham.
Name: Kiarash Parzham
Alias: Kia Parzham, Steven Perrotta
Last known residence: Richmond Hill, ON
Reward: Up to $50,000
Details: If you think you've seen Kiarash Parzham out and about, the police want to hear from you.
Parzham, born in 1992, is wanted by the Toronto Police on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.
He has also been convicted of crimes related to drug and weapons offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The Bolo Program says Parzham's nationality is Iranian and Canadian, and his cultural background is Persian. He is able to speak English and Farsi.
His last known residence was in Richmond Hill in Ontario, although prior to 2022 he resided in the Metro Vancouver area. He has also been known to spend time in the entertainment area of Hamilton Street, Vancouver.
He was last known to have brown eyes and brown hair – which may be long. He has notable tattoos, including two clown faces and "what goes around comes…" on his left upper arm.
If you do see him or recognize him, do not apprehend him as he may be dangerous. Instead, contact the police.
The Bolo Program aims to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s top 25 most wanted.
The full list of fugitives, along with information about their crimes and previous whereabouts, can be found online.