Terrifying Video Shows A Car Getting Rammed During A Frantic Highway Chase In Alberta
A suspect has been arrested.
A video of a terrifying incident in Edmonton was posted to Reddit earlier this week showing two men driving down a local highway as a truck repeatedly rams them from behind.
The video shows the truck tailing the vehicle while one of the car's occupants is on the phone with emergency services around the area of 111 Street.
"He literally rear-ended me while we're doing 100 [km/h]," the driver can be heard saying shortly before one of the men claims to have spotted the driver of the other vehicle holding a gun.
The truck then repeatedly rams into the back of the vehicle throughout the duration of the video, which contains some strong language.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
According to CTV News Edmonton, police confirmed the incident is related to a string of collisions and carjackings that occurred in Edmonton on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
CTV News spoke to the car's occupants, Naeem Issa and Youssef Zabian, who said they were on the way to work on Anthony Henday Drive at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17, when the driver of the pickup truck pulled up beside them and pulled out a gun.
"Towards the end of the video there you’ll see I passed a police officer on the right shoulder, and he said he clocked me doing 170 kilometres an hour," Issa told the news outlet.
According to CTV News, the truck eventually hit the car so hard that it disabled the vehicle. When police caught up to the truck, the driver sped away.
In a statement, Edmonton Police said they had responded to a report of a white Dodge Ram truck "smashing into other vehicles" in the area of 117 Avenue and 102 Street shortly after 8 p.m. on May 16.
The male driver is believed by police to have been involved in "two violent, armed carjackings" that evening.
As police arrived, the suspect fled the vehicle and entered into a confrontation with police and one officer discharged a service weapon. No officers were harmed in the altercation.
Police said the suspect then got into the truck and left the area before getting involved in another carjacking a short distance away.
A man matching the suspect's description was arrested on Wednesday, May 17, following multiple other collisions and attempted carjackings. He has 17 outstanding warrants.
The suspect, 44-year-old Michael Russell Lariviere, has been charged in relation to a string of events that took place between May 15 and 17, including four hit-and-run collisions, two carjackings of a white Dodge Ram and a red Dodge Ram, two attempted carjackings and four robberies, police confirmed.
