A 17-Year-Old Is Dead After Being Stabbed On A Bus In BC & His Family Is 'Lost For Words'
"He had so much life ahead of him."
A 17-year-old that was stabbed and killed on a bus in Surrey, B.C., has been identified by his family who said they are "lost for words."
In a statement, Surrey RCMP said they had responded to a reported assault with a weapon on a bus in the 9900 block of King George Boulevard on April 11 shortly before 9:30 p.m.
A 17-year-old was found with "life-threatening injuries" and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The teen has since been identified by their family as Ethan Bespflug, who was reportedly riding the bus home when the incident took place.
Speaking to CBC, Bespflug's aunt Andrea Van Der Gracht said he was meant to be meeting his mother at King George station and he texted her to say that other people had gotten on the bus and were threatening him, and he was scared.
A Gofundme was set up by Bespflug's aunt, Daphni Miller, to help raise money to support his family and to help cover funeral costs.
"He had so much life ahead of him. A good kid, a kind kid, a loving brother, son, grandson, uncle, friend," the Gofundme said.
"He always helped with his siblings, always told his family how much he loves us. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it," follows the description.
An investigation is underway between Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, and police said they believe it was a "targeted and isolated incident."
They added there is no indication that it was connected to another stabbing which took place on a Surrey bus on April 1.
Evidence on the incident is currently being gathered. Police have also urged anyone who may have any information related to the incident to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.