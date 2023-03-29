A Father Was Stabbed & Killed Outside a Starbucks In BC While On A Family Outing
His family is "angry, heartbroken, grieving and confused."
A 37-year-old father was stabbed and killed following an altercation outside a Starbucks in Vancouver while out with his family.
In a news release, Vancouver Police said the incident had taken place at around 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, following an "altercation between two men" outside the Starbucks at West Pender and Granville Street.
The victim, who has been named as Paul Schmidt, was 37 years old. While the two men are not believed to have known each other, the circumstances around the incident are being investigated, police said.
A patrolling VPD constable was flagged down after the stabbing, and the suspect was arrested at the crime scene. While officers on the scene tried to save Schmidt's life by performing first aid, he later died from his injuries after being rushed to the hospital.
Police said 32-year-old Inderdeep Singh Gosal had been charged with second-degree murder.
VPD is urging anyone who may have witnessed the altercation or that has a cell phone video of the incident to come forward.
Speaking to CTV News Vancouver, Schmidt's mother, Kathy, said her son was a "beautiful soul" who "lived for his family."
She said he was out with his wife and daughter at the time of the incident when he allegedly asked a man to stop vaping in front of his daughter.
"How could anybody just go out for a coffee on a Sunday afternoon and have this happen to them, in what you would think would be a safe place, a safe environment?” she added.
In a Facebook post, Schmidt's step-sister Jessica said she was "angry, heartbroken, grieving and confused" but wanted answers.
While videos of the incident have been circulating online, she urged people not to watch as it's "unbelievably traumatizing."
Jessica also asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage to contact the police.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to help support Schmidt's family, and it has raised over $84,000 so far.
This article's right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.