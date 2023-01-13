A Pigeon Wearing A Tiny 'Backpack' Carrying Meth Was Caught In A BC Prison Yard
"This is something that is not a normal occurrence..."
A drug-smuggling pigeon was caught in a B.C. prison yard wearing a homemade backpack full of crystal meth.
Apparently, it wasn't easy actually catching the bird, and it took officers a good amount of time to corner the pigeon, confiscate the drugs and let it fly free.
John Randle, the Regional President for the Pacific Region of the Union for Canadian Correctional Officers, told Narcity that the pigeon was caught "near an inmate unit yard within Pacific Institution."
Randle added that the investigation into the incident, which happened on December 29, 2022, is active, and that a live animal bringing contraband into a prison is "not a normal occurrence."
Apparently, it's usually more high-tech than a bird. "The introduction of drugs and weapons coming from drones has been something correctional officers have been encountering for some time now," Randle said.
"But the overall introduction of dangerous drugs like crystal meth into a federal institution is a huge concern for Correctional Officers and should be for all Canadians," he added.
CBC News reported that officers were in a fenced-in inmate unit yard when they noticed the pigeon with a small package strapped to its back. Randle told the news outlet that officers had to corner the pigeon, which took a while.
He told the outlet that around 30 grams of crystal meth were in the backpack.
The Correctional Service of Canada told Narcity that they are aware of the "recent interception of contraband at Pacific Institution," but was unable to provide details as it is an active investigation.
"The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has zero tolerance for drug trafficking. Preventing and reducing the number of contraband items and illicit drugs in CSC’s institutions is an ongoing priority," they added.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
