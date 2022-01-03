Trending Tags

A Man In BC Killed His Cat & Assaulted His Wife After No One Threw Him A Birthday Party

He has avoided jail time.

Ritaanisimova | Dreamstime, Project007 | Dreamstime

A man in B.C. received no jail time after he killed his cat and assaulted his wife when he got angry that no one threw him a birthday party.

The decision from the Provincial Court of British Columbia said the man, Brendon Nguyen, pleaded guilty to assaulting his spouse, Tashina Matilpi, and killing his cat named Vesper.

The disturbing events occurred after Nguyen's birthday on July 15, 2020. The next day he started arguing with Matilpi about the fact that he did not get a party for his birthday.

According to the verdict, he had been drinking when they argued, and it became loud enough to possibly disturb the couple's two-week-old child. When Matilpi tried to get him to be quieter, he "became physical and pushed her with an open palm causing her to fall backwards onto an air purifier in their apartment."

Matilpi and Nguyen had two cats together, Vesper — who was killed — and Macey. On the same day that he assaulted Matilpi, Nguyen tried to take his cats from their balcony. According to the court's write-up, he then walked into the living room and asked Matilpi where the cats were, even though he was just with them.

Matilpi later said to the police that this lead her to believe that her husband was in a blackout from drinking. She specified that it was not the first time that she had seen him in that state.

Nguyen then left the apartment and Matilpi searched for the missing cats, finding Macey "in the closet wrapped in a towel inside of a small bucket with the lid on. Macey was alive, but scared," the report said.

When Nguyen returned home he said that he'd been with Vesper downstairs for about 45 minutes. He then asked Matilpi to "get the building manager to check the building security cameras."

After finding out that Vesper had been killed, Matilpi noticed that Macey had injuries. "She took her to the SPCA in hopes of treatment, but ultimately was unable to afford the medical bill, so Macey had to be euthanized," the document states.

Nguyen said that he had no memory of the events. The decision describes that he was "under the influence of extreme intoxication by alcohol and/or drugs and that this tragic incident was not premeditated," which was one of the reasons the judge gave to explain why he did not receive any jail time.

He received a 12-month conditional sentence and one-year probation.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of domestic violence, refer to these resources available across Canada. Support is available.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

