Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

BC Man Who Didn't Wear A Condom Could Face A New Trial As Canada's Top Court Reviews Case

The decision could impact the legal interpretation of consent and sexual assault across Canada.

BC Man Who Didn't Wear A Condom Could Face A New Trial As Canada's Top Court Reviews Case
Songquan Deng | Dreamstime, Jfanchin | Dreamstime

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

Canada's Supreme Court is reviewing a case involving a B.C. man who was initially acquitted of sexual assault after he didn't wear a condom during sex.

Ross McKenzie Kirkpatrick was charged with sexual assault after assuring a woman that he would wear a condom. Her identity is being protected by a publication ban.

According to CBC, Kirkpatrick did wear a condom the first time they had sex but, on the second occasion, when he turned over to the bedside table, the woman thought he was getting another condom. But he hadn't.

This case went to trial in 2018 but the judge said there was no evidence the woman had not consented, so Kirkpatrick was acquitted on the charge.

In 2020, B.C's Court of Appeal concluded there was "nothing particularly dishonest about [Mr. Kirkpatrick] not putting on a condom prior to sexual intercourse with the complainant" because he "did nothing to hide or deceive the complainant that he did not put on a condom."

Now, according to CBC, Supreme Court justices have been asked to decide on the argument between whether "no, not without a condom" means "yes, even without a condom."

After a one-day hearing in Ottawa on November 3, the justices are reviewing the case.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.

Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Canada's Top Court Has Sided With A BC Woman Who Injured Her Foot Crossing A Snowbank

It's a decision which could affect cities across Canada.

mbruxelle | Dreamstime

A woman from B.C. who injured herself climbing through a snowbank created by a city plow can now have a new trial in an attempt to sue for damages, Canada's top court has ruled.

Taryn Joy Marchi claims the City of Nelson caused a hazard when a plow left a snowbank by the side of a downtown street following a storm in January 2015, according to the official court papers.

Keep Reading Show less