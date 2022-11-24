A Teen Was 'Fatally Stabbed' In A BC School Parking Lot & A 17-Year-Old Was Arrested
"There were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place."
A teenager in Surrey, B.C., was stabbed to death outside of a high school, and police have arrested a 17-year-old.
On November 22 at about 12:08 p.m., the Surrey RCMP went to Tamanawis Secondary School after receiving a report of a stabbing. Police said they arrived to find an 18-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries and that he was transferred to a hospital.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
They added that although they arrived soon after the report, the victim succumbed to his injuries.
According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), witnesses identified a 17-year-old suspect to police, who was then taken into custody. IHIT said that a 17-year-old was arrested after the stabbing.
They also identified the victim as 18-year-old Mehakpreet Sethi in order to help the investigation.
Mehakpreet Sethi.IHIT
"At this time, it is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other and that this was an isolated incident, not believed to be associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict," IHIT said in the release.
Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said that they are aware that "there were many students in the area around the time this tragedy took place."
"If you or one of your loved ones has information that could help shed light on why this young man was killed, please contact IHIT immediately," Pierotti added.
Officials asked that anyone with information, or anyone who witnessed the crime, contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.