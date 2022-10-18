An RCMP Officer Is Dead After Being Stabbed In The Line Of Duty At A BC Homeless Camp
Tributes are pouring in for the fallen officer.
A police officer in B.C. was fatally stabbed while responding to a call at a park in Burnaby earlier today.
Sources reportedly told Global News that a female officer had been in the area to assist bylaw officers with a call at a homeless encampment at Broadview Park.
Burnaby RCMP confirmed that an "unfolding incident" was taking place on Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue on Tuesday.
In a tweet posted at 2:50 p.m., Burnaby RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.
\u201cPlease avoid Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue due to an unfolding incident. \n\nThere does not appear to be any ongoing risk to the public.\n\nMore information will be released when available.\u201d— Burnaby RCMP (@Burnaby RCMP) 1666119018
However, they added there seemed to be "no ongoing risk" to the public.
The Independent Investigations Office confirmed officers had been deployed to Burnaby.
\u201c@iiobc has deployed investigators to an incident in Burnaby. More information will be provided when available.\u201d— IIOBC (@IIOBC) 1666128944
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the incident was an "awful, horrible, terrible tragedy."
"Our hearts go out to the officer's family and their friends. Police officers every day put their lives on the line. This is just the worst thing that can happen," he said.
Surrey Police said they were "devastated" to hear of the loss of the officer.
\u201cWe are devastated to hear of the loss of a Burnaby RCMP member today in the line of duty. Our hearts are with her family, friends and fellow @BurnabyRCMP officers. This is a terrible loss for the Burnaby community and the Lower Mainland. We offer our sincere condolences.\u201d— Surrey Police Service (@Surrey Police Service) 1666128358
Among those to offer their condolences to the officer's loved ones was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he was "incredibly saddened" to hear about the killing of the officer.
\u201cI\u2019m incredibly saddened to hear about the killing of a @BurnabyRCMP officer. My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer \u2013 I am keeping you in my thoughts during this terrible time.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1666130836
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also offered his condolences and said the news was "heart-wrenching."
\u201cHeart-wrenching news today of the killing of an RCMP officer in Burnaby.\n\nMy condolences to their fellow officers, family, and loved ones.\n\nThis is an unimaginable loss in the line of duty.\u201d— Jagmeet Singh (@Jagmeet Singh) 1666128116
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.