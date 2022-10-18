Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

An RCMP Officer Is Dead After Being Stabbed In The Line Of Duty At A BC Homeless Camp

Tributes are pouring in for the fallen officer.

Calgary Staff Writer
An RCMP vehicle.

A police officer in B.C. was fatally stabbed while responding to a call at a park in Burnaby earlier today.

Sources reportedly told Global News that a female officer had been in the area to assist bylaw officers with a call at a homeless encampment at Broadview Park.

Burnaby RCMP confirmed that an "unfolding incident" was taking place on Canada Way between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue on Tuesday.

In a tweet posted at 2:50 p.m., Burnaby RCMP asked the public to avoid the area.

However, they added there seemed to be "no ongoing risk" to the public.

The Independent Investigations Office confirmed officers had been deployed to Burnaby.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the incident was an "awful, horrible, terrible tragedy."

"Our hearts go out to the officer's family and their friends. Police officers every day put their lives on the line. This is just the worst thing that can happen," he said.

Surrey Police said they were "devastated" to hear of the loss of the officer.

Among those to offer their condolences to the officer's loved ones was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said he was "incredibly saddened" to hear about the killing of the officer.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also offered his condolences and said the news was "heart-wrenching."

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

