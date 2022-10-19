Tributes Pour In For 'Compassionate & Caring' BC RCMP Officer Who Was Killed On Duty
Details of her death were released.
Tributes are being paid to a "kind and compassionate" Burnaby RCMP officer that was killed while on duty at a homeless camp in the city yesterday morning. The officer's colleagues, members of the community, and political leaders such as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have expressed condolences.
The officer, who has now been named as 31-year-old Constable Shaelyn Yang, worked as part of the detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
In a press conference, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, the commanding officer of RCMP in B.C., said Yang was a "loving wife, sister and daughter" and a "kind and compassionate person."
\u201cConstable Shaelyn Yang \n\nRegimental number 66231\n\nLoving wife, sister, daughter, friend... Our hero.\n\nTroop 8\n\nForever with us \u2665\ufe0f\u201d— Burnaby RCMP (@Burnaby RCMP) 1666152126
"Constable Yang died bravely. She answered the call to duty today and she paid the ultimate price," he said.
"Her loss is immeasurable,' he added.
Chief Superintendent Graham De La Gorgendiere said Yang was "compassionate and caring."
"She brought those skills every day to her job working with the community's most vulnerable, including those with mental health issues," he added.
"The hours, weeks, and months ahead will be difficult," he said.
Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said he was "devastated" to hear about Yang's death.
\u201cWe are devastated to hear of the death of a Burnaby RCMP member today in the line of duty.\nOur thoughts are with her family, friends, fellow RCMP members and civilian staff during this terrible time.\u201d— Burnaby Mayor's Office (@Burnaby Mayor's Office) 1666128409
Among those to pay their respects were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.
\u201cI\u2019m incredibly saddened to hear about the killing of a @BurnabyRCMP officer. My thoughts are with the family, friends, and colleagues of the fallen officer \u2013 I am keeping you in my thoughts during this terrible time.\u201d— Justin Trudeau (@Justin Trudeau) 1666130836
Constable Yang became a police officer three years ago, after volunteering in Richmond.
What happened to Constable Shaelyn Yang?
Yang was responding to a complaint at a homeless camp near the intersection of Canada Way and Curle Ave., at about 11 a.m. on October 18. An altercation took place and she was fatally stabbed.
In a statement, Burnaby RCMP said the man involved in the altercation was shot.
Both were taken to the hospital, but Yang succumbed to her injuries.
The incident is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team and the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.