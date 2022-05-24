Vancouver Driver Had To Smash His Way Out Of A Burning Tesla & The Video Is Terrifying
The car went up in flames at the intersection!
A Vancouver driver said he had to smash a window to escape his Tesla after the vehicle shut down and started smoking. After he escaped, the vehicle caught on fire and the super scary incident was captured on video.
The 12-minute footage of the incident was captured at the intersection of Hunter Street and Mountain Highway in North Vancouver on Friday, May 20. The driver can be heard explaining the situation to the fire department as heavy smoke poured from the inside of the car and out of the open window.
"All of a sudden, my car just shut down. It just said 'error, error, error,'" the driver said.
In the video which contains some strong language, the driver also explained how he smashed through a window to escape the smoking car.
Tesla catching fire at an intersection
"I kicked through the window because everything stopped. The power didn't work, the door didn't open, the windows wouldn't go down," he said.
As the video continues, the inside of the car sets on fire and as the fire department arrives at the scene, it reached a heavy blaze.
CTV News Vancouver spoke to the owner of the vehicle, Jamil Jutha, who said he purchased the 2021 Model Y just eight months ago.
"Of course, there's always going to be panic in a moment when you feel trapped,” he told CTV News. "I kicked through the window, climbed out and called 911 right away."
Usually the doors of a Tesla would open electronically and the cars do also include a manual release.
"We're very fortunate that this individual had the wherewithal and the strength to kick the window out,” Chief Brian Hutchinson from the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services told CTV.
Narcity contacted Tesla and the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services for comment but neither had responded at the time of publication.