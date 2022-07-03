Canada Is Banning Dogs From A Bunch Of Countries Due To Rabies & Here's What That Means
Over 100 nations are on the list. 🐕
The Government of Canada has announced a new ban on the import of dogs from a bunch of countries, set to go into effect in September.
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the entry of commercial dogs deemed to have a high risk of rabies — from over 100 countries around the world — will be banned.
It means that as of September 28, 2022 — World Rabies Day — Canada will not allow any dogs to come into the country for adoption, fostering, sale, breeding, show, exhibition, research or transfer between people.
In other words, you'll have to grab your pets from somewhere else.
The listed regions that will be affected by the ban include parts of Africa, Asia, Central and South America, the Caribbean and Eastern Europe.
Some nations named are Russia, Kenya, Brazil, China, India, Vietnam, Ukraine, South Africa and Egypt, with many more also being singled out.
And the list could grow or shrink, as the CFIA mentions that it is constantly updated and subject to change.
The new regulation was precipitated by a case where, in 2021, a commercial dog was imported into Canada that had the canine variant of the rabies virus.
While there are currently no cases of dog rabies in Canada, this preventative measure has been put in place to stop the virus from coming into the country again.
Right now, the transmission of rabies in Canada often comes from wildlife such as skunks, foxes, raccoons and bats.
Rabies is a virus that is 99% fatal in both humans and dogs once symptoms show but is 100% preventable with proper vaccination.
Globally, the disease kills around 59,000 people a year, and if a person is exposed to the virus, they must undergo extensive medical treatment to survive.
According to the WHO, symptoms in humans include hyperactivity, excitable behaviour and hydrophobia (the fear of water). It can also lead to muscular paralysis and coma in certain cases.
In dogs, the disease can show itself as lethargy, fever and vomiting and can progress into paralysis, ataxia, excessive salivation and aggressive behaviour, per the World Organization for Animal Health.
