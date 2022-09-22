40 Rescued Golden Retrievers Were Flown Into Canada To Be Adopted & The Photos Are Perfect
The pups came to Canada to find their "furever" homes. 🥺
It was smiles all-around this week as 40 rescue dogs were flown into Canada from Cairo, ahead of a government ban that will prevent similar operations.
The initiative was coordinated by Golden Rescue, an organization that finds homes for abandoned, unwanted or displaced golden retrievers across the country.
Jane Riddell, the co-chair of Golden Rescue, told Narcity that all 40 dogs that arrived at Pearson Airport were met by their new adoptive families.
Golden Rescue veterinarian checks out a dog after the trip. Golden Rescue
"These folks applied to adopt an international golden through our website," she explained.
"They all then received a home visit and assessment by one of our volunteers to ensure they would be a good match for the dog they were adopting."
A rescued golden retriever is given food and water after the flight.Golden Rescue
So when the gorgeous pups arrived on Tuesday, September 20, it was an emotional greeting as the adopters met their new furbabies for the first time.
The dogs were also examined by Dr. Scott Bainbridge, Golden Rescue veterinarian and board member, to ensure they were A-OK after their trip.
Many of the golden furries seemed to take to their new families right away, judging by the pictures.
A rescued dog cuddles up to its new family.Golden Rescue
While the pups, originally from Egypt, were picked up from Toronto, their new families travelled from all over Canada to bring them home.
"We had a family from Edmonton and one family that drove all the way from Halifax to pick up their dog that was on a previous flight," Riddell said.
Although it was an emotional day, it was also tinged with sadness, as this will be one of the last rescue flights by the organization before Canada's importation ban comes into effect on September 28.
A family poses with their new furbaby.Golden Rescue
The ban, which was put into place by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, prohibits dogs from 100 countries at high risk for rabies from coming into Canada. This includes Egypt, where this batch of rescues came from.
Many animal rights groups in the country are still fighting the upcoming ban, arguing that other measures can be taken against rabies.
On their website, Golden Rescue says, "We believe Rescue has no borders. Since 1990, Golden Rescue has found homes for abandoned, unwanted or displaced Golden Retrievers throughout Canada."
We're not crying, you are!