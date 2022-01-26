Toronto Confirms A Case Of Rabies & Are On The Hunt For A Dog Who May Have Been Exposed
Toronto Public Health is looking for a dog and its owner.
Toronto Public Health is trying to find a person and their bulldog-type dog after they both came into contact with a known case of rabies during a walk earlier this month.
In a press release on January 25, TPH announced that they had discovered a confirmed case of rabies in a dog on January 19, and while they say the risk to the public is very low, they are still on the lookout for one more person.
On January 12, before the rabid dog looked sick, it jumped onto another dog and its owner and licked them both.
This interaction is cause for concern because according to TPH, "the rabies virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or more rarely a scratch."
The interaction took place "on Bison Drive and Regatta Crescent, near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West."
TPH describes the rabid dog as a brown mixed Labrador retriever and that the exposed dog was a grey and black bulldog type potentially named Bulldozer.
TPH is looking to speak with the owner to determine both of their risk of exposure to rabies.
"To date, all human and canine contacts have been identified and contacted with one exception to this unidentified owner and their dog," according to TPH.
According to the press release, TPH has postered the neighbourhood, knocked on doors and informed veterinarians in the area in an attempt to contact the owner and their dog.
Rabies impacts warm-blooded animals and humans and if left untreated, can cause death. However, serious illness and transmission can be avoided if you get the rabies vaccine before symptoms begin to show.
TPH is asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-338-7600.
