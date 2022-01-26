Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Toronto Confirms A Case Of Rabies & Are On The Hunt For A Dog Who May Have Been Exposed


Toronto Public Health is looking for a dog and its owner.

Toronto Staff Writer
Toronto Confirms A Case Of Rabies & Are On The Hunt For A Dog Who May Have Been Exposed
Paul Maguire | Dreamstime

Toronto Public Health is trying to find a person and their bulldog-type dog after they both came into contact with a known case of rabies during a walk earlier this month.

In a press release on January 25, TPH announced that they had discovered a confirmed case of rabies in a dog on January 19, and while they say the risk to the public is very low, they are still on the lookout for one more person.

On January 12, before the rabid dog looked sick, it jumped onto another dog and its owner and licked them both.

This interaction is cause for concern because according to TPH, "the rabies virus is spread through the saliva of an infected animal, usually entering through a bite or more rarely a scratch."

The interaction took place "on Bison Drive and Regatta Crescent, near the intersection of Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West."

TPH describes the rabid dog as a brown mixed Labrador retriever and that the exposed dog was a grey and black bulldog type potentially named Bulldozer.

TPH is looking to speak with the owner to determine both of their risk of exposure to rabies.

"To date, all human and canine contacts have been identified and contacted with one exception to this unidentified owner and their dog," according to TPH.

According to the press release, TPH has postered the neighbourhood, knocked on doors and informed veterinarians in the area in an attempt to contact the owner and their dog.

Rabies impacts warm-blooded animals and humans and if left untreated, can cause death. However, serious illness and transmission can be avoided if you get the rabies vaccine before symptoms begin to show.

TPH is asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-338-7600.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A US Woman Ran Into An Escaped Lab Monkey & The 'Outbreak' Conspiracies Are Out Of Control

No, this isn't the next pandemic.

Vinayaka Nari | Dreamstime

A woman from Pennsylvania thought she was doing the right thing by helping out some furry creatures at the scene of a car crash.

What she didn't expect was that she'd have a close encounter with a very irritated lab monkey — or that her story would inspire a bunch of movie-like conspiracy theories and fears.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

Toronto Just Opened Up 8,000 More COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments & You Can Book Now

You can book in for this Sunday or Monday.

Dejan Baric | Dreamstime

The City of Toronto announced this Friday morning that 8,000 new COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available in the coming days.

So if you're eligible and looking to get your first, second or booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you'll have a good chance of scoring an appointment for this Sunday, January 16 or Monday, January 17.

Keep Reading Show less
covid-19 vaccine

Toronto Is Getting Over 14,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments & Here's When

Bookings opened up at 8 a.m. today.

Lance McMillan | Narcity

Those looking to book a vaccine appointment in Toronto over the holiday break will be able to do so for New Year's weekend.

In a news release posted on December 23, the City of Toronto announced that it will be making over 14,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at City-run clinics from January 1 to 3.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto School Is Dismissing All Students RN Over An Ongoing COVID-19 Investigation

The temporary dismissal starts today.

Google Maps

Students were sent home early for winter break this year at a Toronto middle school.

Based on the recommendation of Toronto Public Health (TPH), Cosburn Middle School is temporarily dismissing all of its students from school activities and in-person learning starting December 15. The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) announced that students will still carry on with their studies through online learning while they're at home.

Keep Reading Show less