The Toronto Maple Leafs Showed Up In Muskoka & Here's How They're Bonding Before The Season
There's one week to go before the NHL season starts!
The Toronto Maple Leafs have made it to Ontario's cottage country for their annual pre-season retreat.
The team arrived in Gravenhurst for the two-day retreat that gives the players a chance to do some team bonding before the NHL season gets underway.
On Wednesday, the Leafs shared photos on Instagram showing the team members, including Ryan Reaves, Morgan Rielly and team captain John Tavares getting off the bus in Muskoka and greeting fans.
On Wednesday, the team hit the ice for a practice at the Centennial Centre, as per a report by My Muskoka Now.
Before the team left for the trip, Tavares shared why the retreat was important.
"It’s spending some time together," Tavares said on Monday night, according to the Toronto Sun.
"It’s been a big part of our team building and camaraderie. We do a lot of things outside the rink so we’re looking forward to it, especially with a lot of new faces, to socialize, have some fun. And get a little bit of work done."
According to The Hockey News, head coach Sheldon Keefe invited 19-year-old forward prospect Fraser Minten to join the Muskoka retreat.
"We were excited about him when we got him in the draft, but from what I have seen of his development from last year until now, it has been remarkable," Keefe said of Minten, as per The Hockey News.
The outlet adds that this is the team's third consecutive trip to Gravenhurst since 2021. It's not a mandatory trip for all players and some can choose to stay back in Toronto to work on their skills.
The retreat comes one week before the 2023-2024 NHL season kicks off on October 10.
The Leafs will play against the Montreal Canadiens on October 11.