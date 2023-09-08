Bowen Yang Described ‘Dicks: The Musical’ In One Word & He Was Happy To See Everyone At TIFF
He brought a hilariously NSFW prop with him to the premiere
The Toronto International Film Festival kicked off on September 7, and one world premiere can likely be summed up with the eggplant emoji.
Dicks: The Musicalis a modern-day (and seriously NSFW) take on The Parent Trap where two business rivals find out that they're actually identical twins and get up to all kinds of shenanigans in order to trick their divorced parents into reconciling.
Bowen Yang, who plays the character of God in the film, walked the red carpet for the TIFF 2023 premiere in Toronto, and he shared some of the highlights on Instagram. He also took the opportunity to explain that the movie was given a waiver by the SAG-AFTRA union, which allowed the cast to promote the film despite the current writers' and actors' strikes.
"I'm so glad they did because it premiered at TIFF last night and it was one of my favourite cinemagoing experiences! Of my life!" the Saturday Night Live actor wrote. "And the movie was made by people with a deep faith in and value of filmmaking, including the independent studio that was able to agree to all of SAG's terms."
Yang also shared a thoughtful summary of the movie over on the film's official Instagram page.
"Hi, I'm Bowen Yang, I'm at TIFF for the premiere of Dicks: The Musical," the actor said. "If I could describe Dicks: The Musical in one word it would be...phallic."
In another story, Yang can be seen holding "a giant inflatable c*ck" and it was revealed that the team pre-gamed their evening at Hooters, which feels apropos.
TIFF is running until September 17, but if you don't want to brave the crowd around the TIFF Bell Lightbox, you'll be able to catch Dicks: The Musical when it receives a wider release in theatres on September 29.
