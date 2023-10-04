These International Celebs Have Stunning Homes In Canada & Here's When They Like To Visit
You might spot Cindy Crawford or Tom Hanks in Muskoka in the summer!
Certain cities in Canada can be hubs for celebrities while they're filming shows or movies or during big events like the Toronto International Film Festival.
However, not all of them are simply passing through as many film stars and musicians have homes in Canada where they stay during certain times of the year.
Muskoka has become a beloved destination for many celebs who have vacation homes in Ontario's cottage country, but some stars also have properties in Quebec, Nova Scotia and British Columbia.
From actor Mark Wahlberg to fashion model Cindy Crawford and Kiss musician Gene Simmons, here are the international celebrities who have homes in Canada and when they like to visit.
Where does Mark Wahlberg live in Toronto?
Uncharted actor Mark Wahlberg recently expressed his love for Toronto so it makes sense that he has his own place in the city.
In 2011, the Hollywood star purchased a $12 million penthouse inside Yorkville's 36Hazelton, as reported by the Toronto Star. While it's unclear if Wahlberg still owns the luxurious 4,600-square-foot property, there have been no reports to indicate he's sold it.
The actor has made frequent trips to Ontario in the past couple of years. In August he was in Toronto to promote his new tequila brand Flecha Azul and he also joined a workout class at an F45 gym with hockey legend Tie Domi.
In 2022, he vacationed in Muskoka with Domi and his close friends, Victoria and David Beckham.
Where does Cindy Crawford live in Canada?
American supermodel and actress Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have been spending their summers in Muskoka for years.
According to Vogue, the couple built the private island retreat on a seven-acre plot over 10 years ago. It's where they like to go on an annual trip with their kids, Presley and Kaia Gerber.
Crawford has shared many pictures from the property over the years, including some from the family's 2023 summer trip.
In the photos, Crawford and Gerber are seen cruising the lake in their boat and spending time with friends like actress Lisa Rinna and Shaquille O'Neal.
Does Ethan Hawke live in Canada?
American actor Ethan Hawke was recently in Toronto during the Toronto International Film Festival and shared some love for the 6ix.
That's not, however, where the film star has a home in Canada.
Hawke purchased a property in Nova Scotia near Guysborough over 20 years ago. In an interview with CTV News, the Oscar-nominated actor said he "loves it up there" and that he and his family try to make annual trips to Nova Scotia every summer.
He also noted that his Canadian home is partly why he signed on to be a part of the film Maudie, which ended up being shot in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Do Michael Douglas and and Catherine Zeta-Jones have a home in Canada?
American actor Michael Douglas and his Welsh wife, actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, purchased a waterside home near Mont Tremblant in Quebec in 2005, according to the Globe and Mail.
It looks like the family vacations there both in the summer and winter.
Zeta-Jones has shared lots of fun memories from the family's visits over the years from her enjoying the snowfall to her son water skiing in the summer.
Douglas has also posted photos from Mont Tremblant. In 2021, the actor shared a picture of himself sitting in front of the Le Shack restaurant.
The Hollywood couple is also listed as "frequent Tremblant visitors" on the Tremblant Living website.
Where is Tom Hanks' cottage in Ontario?
Tom Hanks also owns a vacation property in Canada.
The actor and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, own a cottage on Lake Muskoka, according to a report by Forbes.
So if you're cruising along the lake during the summer, be on the lookout for the A Man Called Otto actor.
Does Elton John have a house in Canada?
British musician Elton John has stunning homes all over the world, including one in Toronto.
In a 2022 interview with the Globe and Mail, Elton said he and his Canadian-born husband David Furnish purchased a two-storey penthouse in King Toronto. The outlet reports the building is called the Treehouse because there's a tree growing inside it.
As for why he decided to buy a place in Toronto, the singer told the Globe and Mail that his husband's siblings and their families live in the city and they spend "a lot of the summer in Canada."
In an article published by Storeys, photos show what the complex will look like once it's completed sometime in the fall of 2023.
Do Gene Simmons and Shannon Tweed Simmons live in Canada?
Kiss musician Gene Simmons and his wife, Canadian actress Shannon Tweed Simmons, shared they were having a home built in Whistler, B.C. several years ago.
In 2019, Gene tweeted that Shannon had "finally finished building her dream house" and included a photo of the actress standing on the deck and looking at the beautiful view of the water and mountains.
Shannon has shared her love for the area with various photos she's posted on social media over the years.
Does Steven Spielberg have a house in Canada?
Steven Spielberg at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg also owns a cottage in Muskoka where he vacations during the summer months, as reported by Hello!
Just like Tom Hanks, Spielberg's property is located on Lake Muskoka, according to Forbes.
In an interview with Everything Zoomer, Spielberg expressed a lot of love for Canada and "raved" about working in the country. He also loves Montreal bagels and says they're the best he's ever had.
Does Goldie Hawn own property in Canada?
Actress Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner actor Kurt Russell also own a property in Muskoka, which has been dubbed the "Hamptons of the North."
According to Hello! the couple has owned a cottage at the edge of Lake Rosseau for years.
Since her family has a home there, Hawn's daughter actress Kate Hudson has spent time at the cottage as well.
While speaking to Tyrone Edwards with Etalk on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, Hudson shared her go-to stop on the drive to Muskoka.
"You gotta go to Tim Hortons. I usually just get coffee," Hudson told Edwards. Hopefully next time she grabs a box of doughnuts or Timbits as well!
Where in Canada do Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin live?
American actress and TV personality Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin are another celebrity couple with a cottage in Muskoka.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shared a lot of cute photos from the family's 2023 summer vacation on Instagram.
It looks like Rinna's place must be close to Cindy Crawford's cottage because the two celebs met up while they were both there in August.
It's not just international celebrities who have homes in Canada, many Canadian actors and musicians have also chosen to stay either full-time or part-time in their home province.
Justin Bieber, Drake, Rachel McAdams and Shawn Mendes all have properties in Toronto.
Many Canadian celebs who are from Canada's West Coast, like Pamela Anderson, Kim Cattrall and Michael Bublé continue to live in B.C.