canadian housing market

5 Celebrities That Have Had Homes In BC & One Put An Ice Rink In Their Basement

It's a star-studded province! 🇨🇦

Vancouver Staff Writer
As one of the most-loved provinces in all of Canada, it's no surprise that some big-time celebrities have chosen to call B.C. their home.

Whether it be a part-time pad or full-time residency, there are more than a few celebs that have lived within the province over the years.

Some chose to reside in the hustle and bustle of downtown Vancouver, while others are living a quieter lifestyle in Whistler or Vancouver Island.

One of these mega-celebrities even built an ice rink in the basement of their home!

Here are five celebrities that have had homes in B.C.

Neil Patrick Harris

In 2017, Neil Patrick Harris reached out to people on Twitter, saying that he was looking for "a sweet penthouse" in the Yaletown area.

A few months later, he confirmed that he was settling into his "new digs" and loving life in Vancouver, thanks to a local.

Gene Simmons

Although it may not be Gene Simmons' dream home, his wife, Shannon Simmons, built her dream pad alongside a lake in Whistler, B.C.

Simmons also shared a scenic post of his wife enjoying the views once it was finally completed.

Michael Bublé

Bublé was born and raised in B.C., and he continues to call the province home.

On an episode of the American talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan, Bublé spills all the details on his wild Canadian home — including an ice rink in his basement.


Pamela Anderson

Movie star Pamela Anderson is originally from the small town of Ladysmith, B.C.

In an HGTV Canada Series called Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project,she shares her experience renovating her dream home on Vancouver Island.

"When she first purchased the property over 25 years ago, Pamela made a promise to keep it in the family," according to HGTV.

Jillian Harris

Canadian TV personality and interior designer Jillian Harris purchased a beautiful farm with her family in Kelowna B.C., back in 2021.

"There was just something about this property that really spoke to us," Harris said in a blog post.

The property came with Saskatoon bushes, Aspen trees, wild asparagus, a 50-year-old rhubarb plant and a weeping willow just like the one her grandparents had in their yard, she added.

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
