The Founder Of Lululemon Has A BC Home & It's Worth A Wild Amount (PHOTOS)

It has nine bathrooms!

Vancouver Staff Writer
3085 Point Grey Road.

3085 Point Grey Road.

Lululemon's founder, Chip Wilson, owns a massive property in Vancouver that is worth a jaw-dropping amount of money.

The luxurious 15,694-square-foot two-story home comes with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and is currently valued at a hefty $74,089,000, according to BC Assessment.

Wilson's ocean-front pad is located at 3085 Point Grey Road and is considered Vancouver's most expensive home, according to Kitsilano.ca.

From Google Earth, you can see that the backyard of the home lives up to Lululemon's athletic lifestyle standards, with a giant tennis court, outdoor pool and large grass patch that would be perfect for many recreational activities.

Not to mention, the ocean is only a couple of steps away.

The front of the home is totally surrounded by lush greenery, which makes it super unassuming from the street view.

If you want to act like a tourist on a self-guided celeb-worthy home tour, you totally can. A sidewalk along Point Grey Road will take you right past Wilson's glamorous property.

Wilson's neighbour, located at 2815 Point Grey Road, is also one of the most expensive homes in Vancouver, according to Kitsilano.ca.

His neighbour's home is valued at $39,423,000, according to BC Assessment.

Kitsilano Beach is only a 16-minute walk from this point, so you can kick back, relax and recharge with some ocean views after checking out these multi-million dollar pads.

    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
