The Founder Of Lululemon Has A BC Home & It's Worth A Wild Amount (PHOTOS)
It has nine bathrooms!
Lululemon's founder, Chip Wilson, owns a massive property in Vancouver that is worth a jaw-dropping amount of money.
The luxurious 15,694-square-foot two-story home comes with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and is currently valued at a hefty $74,089,000, according to BC Assessment.
Wilson's ocean-front pad is located at 3085 Point Grey Road and is considered Vancouver's most expensive home, according to Kitsilano.ca.
3085 Point Grey Road.Google Earth
From Google Earth, you can see that the backyard of the home lives up to Lululemon's athletic lifestyle standards, with a giant tennis court, outdoor pool and large grass patch that would be perfect for many recreational activities.
3085 Point Grey Road.Google Earth
Not to mention, the ocean is only a couple of steps away.
3085 Point Grey Road.Google Maps
The front of the home is totally surrounded by lush greenery, which makes it super unassuming from the street view.
3085 Point Grey Road.Apple Maps
If you want to act like a tourist on a self-guided celeb-worthy home tour, you totally can. A sidewalk along Point Grey Road will take you right past Wilson's glamorous property.
3085 Point Grey Road.Google Maps
Wilson's neighbour, located at 2815 Point Grey Road, is also one of the most expensive homes in Vancouver, according to Kitsilano.ca.
His neighbour's home is valued at $39,423,000, according to BC Assessment.
Kitsilano Beach is only a 16-minute walk from this point, so you can kick back, relax and recharge with some ocean views after checking out these multi-million dollar pads.