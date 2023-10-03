This Magical Spot In BC Draws So Many Celebrities & They Absolutely Love It (PHOTOS)
Celebs can't get over the natural beauty of the area!
Many celebrities love British Columbia and they're often in awe of how beautiful the lush wilderness and ocean views are in the Canadian province.
A small part of Canada's west coast, on Vancouver Island, is known for its natural scenery and celebs often rave about it when they go for a visit.
We're talking about Tofino and its surrounding areas where the views are absolutely breathtaking. From Thor actor Chris Hemsworth to musical legend Elton John, many Hollywood stars love that part of Canada and we don't blame them.
Here are the celebrities who have visited Tofino and the areas surrounding the small town and what they had to say about it.
Chris Hemsworth
It's not often we see Canada featured on Thor's Instagram account, but it looks like he thinks B.C. is beautiful and we couldn't agree more.
Chris Hemsworth went surfing last time he was in Tofino in March 2018.
“Not sure if we’re robbing banks or surfing but it’s damn cold in Canada. Well worth it though, what a beautiful place,” the Australian actor wrote in an Instagram post showing a photo of him and a friend in wet suits.
The actor was in town for a movie shoot, but still spent some time having fun while he was in British Columbia.
In another photo Hemsworth shared he's standing in a wet suit on the beach in front of a helicopter.
"Got the grand tour on surfing Tofino with @cohenscorner, kid rips and grew up surfing in the snow with the grizzly bears, tough as the come!" he wrote.
Hemsworth is well overdue for another trip to Canada so we hope he comes back soon!
Neil Patrick Harris
How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris lived in Vancouver for a couple of years while he was filming Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events.
He often shared how much he loved the city of Vancouver on his social media and it looks like he felt the same about Tofino when he visited the town with his husband David Burtka in 2016.
"I'm not sure that I've ever taken this many photos or videos of any place in my entire life. It's so beautiful here. Canada rocks," the actor said to the camera as he walked along a beach in Tofino.
During their trip the couple tried some local brews at Tofino Brewing Company, went for a walk in Maquinna Marine Park, took a dip in the hot springs and dined at Wolf in the Fog. As for accommodations, they stayed at the Wickaninnish Inn.
Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson
Ryan Reynolds. Right: Scarlett Johansson.
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @theoutset | Instagram
Ryan Reynolds was born and raised in Vancouver so it's no surprise that he wanted to get married in his home province.
The Deadpool actor tied the knot in 2008 with his first wife, actress Scarlett Johansson, near Tofino at Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge.
The luxury resort is beloved by many celebs, possibly because it's in the remote wilderness and to get there you have to take a boat or seaplane.
It's not only a popular retreat for actors, but it was also named one of 2023's best places to stay in the world by Condé Nast Traveler.
Elton John
Elton John is another celebrity who has stayed at Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge near Tofino.
In the summer of 2022, the musician, his husband David Furnish and their two boys reportedly spent three weeks at the luxury resort.
Furnish shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showing the stunning scenery and some of the fun activities they got up to.
"A most magnificent holiday," Furnish wrote. "Finally got to introduce the boys to the majesty of the Canadian wilderness. Hiking, fishing, kayaking, archery, horse riding, and much more. Delicious food. Gorgeous staff. All of it wrapped up in the kindest Canadian hospitality at @clayoquotwildernesslodge."
Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are frequent visitors to Tofino.
Even though the couple recently announced their separation after 18 years, they still took a family vacation to the Vancouver Island town in the summer of 2023 with their three kids.
Sophie shared photos from their vacation on her Instagram in August showing the family biking on the beach, eating fresh fish and her bathing in seaweed.
"After almost two decades later since my first visit, the raw beauty of Tofino still takes my breath away," she wrote in the caption.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa has been vocal about her love for B.C.
The actress and talk show host got to explore Canada's West Coast when her husband Mark Consuelos was filming the CW series Riverdale.
In June 2017, Ripa said she was "blown away" by British Columbia's beauty.
According to CTV, Consuelos surprised Ripa with a trip to Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge near Tofino and she raved about it to her co-host Jerry O'Connell on ABC's "Live with Kelly and Ryan." It sounds like she couldn't get over the incredible views and the fact that they saw orcas, sea lions and a bear.
"We have never been at one with nature. It is the most beautiful, pristine, unspoiled place we have ever been," she said at the time.
Jillian Harris
Former Bachelorette star and host of Love It Or List It VancouverJillian Harris lives in Kelowna, B.C. and often takes the ferry ride over to Vancouver Island.
Harris and her family travelled to Tofino as recently as early September and she shared beautiful photos from the trip on Instagram.
Prior to that, the family was also there in June 2020. During that trip Harris shared just how much she loves the area.
"This has always been one of my favourite places on earth," she wrote in the caption.
Sarah McLachlan
Singer Sarah McLachlan moved to Vancouver over 30 years ago and it didn't take her long to fall in love with Tofino.
In an article written in Canadian Geographic, the musician shared that she ended up buying a place in the surf town and that's where she goes to "decompress."
"Being there is the closest thing to heaven on Earth that I’ve ever experienced," she said.
Jesse Metcalfe
Actor Jesse Metcalfe spent many years travelling to Vancouver Island while he filmed the TV series Chesapeake Shores.
While the show was filmed on the mid-island, in Parksville and Qualicum Beach, the actor also made sure to explore other parts of the island. During his visits Metcalfe posted lots of photos of his various hikes and golf outings.
He also made it to Tofino at one point and shared a photo at the beach.