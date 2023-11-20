8 Celebrities Love This Magical Spot In Alberta & It's The Perfect Winter Getaway (PHOTOS)
They can't get over the stunning landscapes! 🏔️
Anyone who has been to Banff in Alberta knows how incredibly stunning it is and that includes celebrities.
The resort town within Banff National Park offers gorgeous views of the Canadian Rockies and turquoise glacial lakes and many celebs who have been can't get over the beauty of it all.
There is a lot to do in the magical town for anyone planning a winter vacation. Some options include staying at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel where you can take in the picturesque landscapes right from your hotel room, take a gondola ride, go skiing or snowboarding, or take a canoe ride on Lake Louise.
Once you're done with some of those fun activities, you can go shopping and grab a bite to eat along Banff Avenue.
With so much to do in the beautiful town, it's no wonder that celebrities who visit end up loving it so much.
From High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale to The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal, actors and musicians can't get enough of the Canadian mountain town.
If you plan on having your cozy getaway in Banff this winter here are some celebs to watch out for in case they come back for another visit and the many spots they have raved about.
Ashley Tisdale
High School Musical actress Ashley Tisdale visited Banff in 2019 and it looks like she did not waste any time during her stay.
"In complete awe of this beautiful place!" the actress and singer wrote in a caption alongside photos of herself standing in front of Lake Louise.
The actress posted several other photos on her social media from the trip, including one where she is in a canoe on the beautiful lake.
Tisdale also went hiking during her trip and she proved it could be done in style as she completed the trek in Louis Vuitton boots!
Pedro Pascal
@etalkctv
Petition to make Daddy Pedro Pascal an honourary Canadian?! 🤚 Pascal opened up about filming ‘The Last Of Us’ in Calgary, and what made the show feel Canadian. #TheLastOfUs premieres January 15 at 9pm ET on @cravecanada. #pedropascal #pedropascaledit #hbo #canada #alberta #bellaramsey
Pedro Pascal had nothing but great things to say about his time filming The Last Of Usin Alberta.
Pascal has previously acknowledged that Canmore was his favourite town in Alberta, but he did also say he loved visiting Banff.
During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in April 2022,The Mandalorian actor made suggestions of what one can do in the Alberta town and he mentioned going to Lake Louise and dog sledding.
"You gotta go to Banff," Pascal told Corden at the time.
While the first season of The Last Of Us was filmed around Alberta, it was recently announced that the cast will be heading to Vancouver to film Season 2.
Hopefully the cast loves British Columbia just as much as Alberta and shares pictures from all the places they get to visit!
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Just like Pascal, it looks like Normal People actress Daisy Edgar-Jones also enjoyed visiting Banff.
The British actress spent some time in Alberta while she worked on the FX mini-series Under the Banner of Heaven.
During the same appearance as Pascal on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2022, the British actress expressed how much she loves the Canadian mountain town.
"Banff is the most beautiful place," she said.
Edgar-Jones also joked about the name of the town when Corden said he wasn't a fan.
"We actually made a video when we were in Banff where we just went to different places and said 'Banff,'" she told the late night host.
Luke Combs
Luke Combs and his wife Nicole in Banff, Alberta.
American country singer Luke Combs was in Banff in March and shared some details during an appearance onThe Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
During the episode Combs compared Banff to Montana and described how much he loved the drive from Calgary to Banff.
"It's an hour and a half drive to Banff but it is like the sickest drive. Twenty minutes out of Calgary it turns into the most rocky mountain thing you've ever seen," he told Rogan.
"It's out of control man. I mean I've never seen anything like it."
Combs said he and his wife Nicole Combs stayed at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.
Bobby Berk
The interior design expert on Netflix's hit show Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, made a trip to Banff National Park in June and spoke highly of his time in Canada.
"Couldn't recommend Alberta more! It's so beautiful," Berk wrote in his Instagram caption along with a video of his trip.
From the looks of it, Berk visited Lake Louise and Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel during his stay.
He shared another stunning photo showing the mountains and called the scenery "perfection."
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams shared lots of photos from her trip to Banff in 2017.
In photos that have since been deleted, Williams can be seen taking in the beautiful sights of the town as seen in a Global News story.
It was reported at the time that Williams may have been in Banff to film the popular HBO series.
Jillian Harris
Former Bachelorette star and Love It Or List It Vancouver host Jillian Harris seemingly loves travelling to Banff and has shared photos from her various trips over the years.
In February 2022, the reality star travelled to Lake Louise for a girls trip and she shared some photos online.
"Some giggles, wine, beautiful mountains, skating adventures and good food makes for a perfect weekend," she wrote on the Instagram post.
In February 2023, Harris went back to Banff with her fiancé Justin Pasutto and their two kids.
"The weekend was full of rest, relaxation, pool, outdoors and GOOD food," Harris wrote and included a video of all the fun things they got to do during their stay at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.
Andi Dorfman
Another Bachelorette alum also got to take in the picturesque views in Banff during a trip this past July.
Andi Dorfman shared a photo of her and her hubby standing in front of Lake Louise on Instagram.
"Bucket list hike - no bear sightings and caught some rain but still in awe of this magical slice of nature," she wrote.
Banff isn't the only Canadian town celebs have raved about.
Many Hollywood stars like Victoria and David Beckham as well as Chelsea Handler have vacationed in Whistler, B.C. over the years.
Other famous celebs like Chris Hemsworth and Elton John have spoken highly of their time in Tofino, which is a small town on Vancouver Island in B.C.
We love seeing celebs visiting Canada and hopefully, more of them will spend some time here this winter!
