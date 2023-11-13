Celebs Love To Vacation In Whistler For The Winter & Here's Who You Might Bump Into (PHOTOS)
You can ski and celeb watch while on vacation!
Whistler is a winter wonderland tucked away in the Coast Mountains of British Columbia and while many Canadians love it, it's also a beloved spot for some of the world's biggest celebrities.
The iconic mountain town is just two hours away from Vancouver and boasts beautiful sights, incredible skiing at Whistler Blackcomb, luxury hotels and a quaint village feel.
You can take a gondola ride over soaring snow-coated mountains and soak up epic views or shred down moguls before enjoying a warm spiked cocoa in a cozy chalet. The resort town is filled with stunning outdoor excursions from ziplining to mountain biking, tubing, snowshoeing and more. There's also plenty of shopping and things to do indoors while watching the snow fall.
The Canadian oasis is perfect for a relaxing getaway so it's no surprise Hollywood stars like Chelsea Handler, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, David Beckham and others have visited Whistler in the winter.
Shannon Tweed Simmons, a Canadian actress married to Gene Simmons, even owns a home in Whistler, Entertainment Tonight.
Whistler has hosted celebrities for decades and it was even the spot where Seal proposed to Heidi Klum on Christmas Eve 2005, according to The Globe & Mail.
So if you're wondering who you might bump into on the slopes or in the chalets of Whistler, B.C. this winter, here are some faces to watch for.
Chelsea Handler
Have you ever skied half-naked down a mountain?
Chelsea Handler has made a tradition of doing so on her birthday and in February 2023 she posted a video of herself cruising down a mountain in Whistler.
The 48-year-old comedian took to the mountain wearing nothing but black bikini bottoms and a tube top with the United States and Canadian flags on it.
Before her Whistler trip, Handler told the Jennifer Hudson Show that Whistler is one of her go-to ski spots.
"My birthday's coming up [...] I'm leaving here, and I'm going to Whistler. This is where I go for skiing. I love skiing. Skiing is my passion. So, every year, I film a birthday video celebrating myself skiing topless down a mountain," said Handler.
So if you go to Whistler in February you may spot Handler zooming by you topless with a margarita in hand!
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham
The Beckham family just can't get enough of Canada!
David Beckham posted a family photo in Whistler with Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham and Harper Seven Beckham in February 2020 to Instagram with the caption: "So happy to be back in Whistler."
The family posed on top of the mountain decked out in colourful snow gear and it looked like they had a good mix of skiers and snowboarders in their midst.
The star-studded family also vacations in Ontario's Muskoka region in the summer so it's safe to say the Beckham family loves visiting Canada's great outdoors for their family vacations.
So next time you're hanging out in Whistler you may want to keep an eye out for Posh Spice on the ski lift.
The Riverdale cast
The Riverdale cast has paid plenty of trips up to Whistler and star Casey Cott even married his wife Nichola Basar at the Four Seasons in Whistler in December 2021, according to People.
Riverdale cast members Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madeline Petsch, Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly Rippa attended the wedding, but that's not the only time cast members have visited Whistler.
In March 2023 Reinhart, Mendes and Petsh posted a video on their joint TikTok account at what looks to be the Longhorn Saloon in Whistler with Mendes, Petsh and castmate Vannessa Morgan hanging out at the restaurant.
Mendes also posted a series of vacation photos in April 2023 on Instagram with Reinhart, Morgan and Petsch at what appears to be Whistler considering her snowmobile in the photo reads, "TAGWHISTLER.COM."
Justin Bieber
Canadian singer Justin Bieber visited Whistler in November 2017 and stopped in to play hockey with a local minor hockey team according to 604 NOW.
604 NOW says that Bieber was apparently in town for skiing, which given his Canadian roots is no suprise, and then he decided to crash on a local league game.
Bieber is from Ontario so who knows? Maybe the singer will have to pay another visit to Whistler with his wife Hailey Bieber when he's craving some good old-fashioned hockey and snow!
Shannon Tweed Simmons
Canadian actress Shannon Tweed Simmons shared a photo on Facebook of the construction of her new home in Whistler B.C. in June 2017 and since then the actress has continued to post similar landscape views on her Instagram.
Most recently Shannon shared a stunning video of snowy mountains and and icy water to her Instagram in January 2023, which looked a lot like the view from her Whistler build back in 2017.
So don't be surprised if you spot Shannon or her husband, KISS star Gene Simmons, hanging around Whistler.
Jason Momoa
Actor Jason Momoa posted a series of photos to Instagram in December 2018 on top of a stunning snowy mountain decked out in winter gear.
According to The Squamish Chief, the Black Tusk peak in the background of the photo gave away that the star was vacationing in Whistler!
Momoa wished everyone a 'Happy new year" in the caption and said it was "time to relax for a week."
So fans can assume he spent at least some of that week unwinding in the beautiful mountains of B.C.
Alexander Kerfoot
Former Toronto Maple Leafs player Alex Kerfoot spent time at his family home in Whistler during the pandemic according to a Vernon Matters article from 2020.
Kerfoot posted a photo of himself shredding down a mountain in Whistler to Instagram back in 2013 so he's no stranger to the mountains.
The hockey player played for the Leafs for four seasons before moving over to the Arizona Coyotes.
Stan ReyPro Skiers Stan Rey and Kelsey Serwa Go Deep: A Road Trip to BC’s Must-Ski Resorts
Pro skier Stan Rey moved to Whistler with his family when he was just seven years old according to his website, where he calls the BC spot a "skiing paradise."
“I’ve travelled everywhere to ski and bike, but if you take both into consideration, I’d say Whistler is still the greatest resort on the planet to live in,” said Rey in an interview with Hello BC back in 2022.
Rey has skied for the Canadian National Ski-Cross Team, won the Canadian national title and placed fourth in the X-Games.
So it's safe to say the athlete knows his way around a good slope and you might see him at work in Whistler!