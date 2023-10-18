7 Hotels In BC Where Celebs Stay When They Visit & Here's How Much A Room Costs (PHOTOS)
Some hotels offer city, ocean and mountain views!
British Columbia has a bustling film industry and that means many A-list celebrities come to the Canadian province for work.
Other celebrities also choose Canada's West Coast for their family vacations and it means there are a lot of Hollywood stars staying in some of the province's swankiest hotels during their visits.
From Elton John, who vacationed in a remote part of B.C. for three weeks, to Tom Cruise who filmed one of the Mission Impossible films in the province, both Hollywood stars chose very different accommodations during their stays.
Along with A-listers, members of the British royal family have also stayed at one of B.C.'s most iconic hotels.
Here's a look at seven celebrities who have stayed in B.C. and how much a night at their chosen hotels costs.
Tom Cruise - Shangri-La Hotel
Hotel: Shangri-La Vancouver
Address: 1128 W Georgia St, Vancouver
Price: From $595 per night
Actor Tom Cruise's rates were definitely steeper since he reportedly rented out an entire penthouse floor at the Shangri-La Vancouver in 2013 with his then-wife Katie Holmes. The actor stayed in the city while he was filming Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol, according to a report by the Vancouver Sun.
The Hollywood star must've had some pretty sweet views because the Shangri-La Hotel is in the tallest building in Vancouver, which means you get city, ocean and mountain views.
The rooms also offer ultimate relaxation with a deep-soaking bathtub, L’Occitane toiletries and plush bathrobes.
Victoria and David Beckham - Four Seasons Resort in Whistler
Hotel: Four Seasons Resort Whistler
Address: 4591 Blackcomb Way, Whistler
Price: From $390 per night plus a daily $55 resort fee
This luxury resort is an extremely popular one for skiers and snowboarders during the winter and that includes for celebrities.
David and Victoria Beckham have stayed at this Four Seasons location in B.C. with their kids during one of their trips to Whistler, as per a report by Architectural Digest. Other celebs who have stayed here include Jason Momoa, Neil Patrick Harris and Hugh Jackman.
The hotel rooms have beautiful wooden interiors, gas fireplaces and incredible views of the snow-capped mountains. You can also take a dip in the heated pool after a day on the mountain. Sounds perfect!
Jennifer Aniston - Metropolitan Hotel
Hotel: Metropolitan Hotel
Address: 645 Howe St, Vancouver
Price: From $469 per night
The Metropolitan Hotel is in the heart of downtown Vancouver so it's close to many restaurants, bars and cafes.
Friends actress Jennifer Aniston has stayed at the hotel in the past and reportedly even booked the entire floor during a visit in 2008, as per a report by the Vancouver Sun.
The hotel has newly renovated rooms and suites, an indoor pool and 24-hour fitness centre.
Queen Elizabeth II - Fairmont Empress
Hotel: The Fairmont Empress
Address: 721 Government St, Victoria, BC
Price: From $377 per night
The Fairmont Empress was named after Queen Victoria so it really is fit for royalty.
Nicknamed Canada's castle on the coast, the iconic hotel is located near Victoria's marina and offers views of the beautiful Parliament Buildings.
Several members of the British royal family have stayed at the Fairmont Empress during their visits to B.C.'s capital, including Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
"The Empress Hotel has also been a popular choice for the reigning Queen; she’s visited us at least once every decade," the hotel's website reads. Upon news of her passing in September 2022, the hotel shared photos of the late queen during one of her visits to the hotel.
The Empress remains one of Victoria's most popular hotels and remains a well-known spot to go for afternoon tea.
Hollywood A-listers have also stayed at this particular hotel, including Katharine Hepburn, John Travolta and Barbra Streisand.
Cole Sprouse - Fairmont Pacific Rim
Hotel: Fairmont Pacific Rim
Address: 1038 Canada Pl, Vancouver
Price: From $620 per night
Riverdale'sCole Sprouse didn't just briefly stay at this Vancouver hotel, but lived inside one of its luxurious suites while he was filming the CW show in B.C.
During an interview with Vogue, Sprouse gave a tour of the Chairman's Suite he was living in at the time, which cost him $15,000 a night.
For those wondering, the Chairman's Suite is a two-story, 2,250-square feet suite that has an eight-inch long Swarovski crystal chandelier, two living rooms, a butler's pantry and a marble bathroom. It also has a private gazebo, fire pit and rooftop tented terrace.
Neil Patrick Harris - The Wickaninnish Inn
Hotel: The Wickaninnish Inn
Address: 500 Osprey Ln, Tofino
Price: From $540 per night
Surrounded by the ocean and rainforest, the Wickaninnish Inn is located in Tofino, an area on western Vancouver Island that's popular with tourists and surfers.
How I Met Your Mother actor Neil Patrick Harris stayed at the resort with his husband David Burtka according to an interview he did with The New York Times.
Burtka even gave the hotel's restaurant a shoutout on his Instagram for their "fantastic" and "tasty" brunch.
"I'm not sure that I've ever taken this many photos or videos of any place in my entire life. It's so beautiful here. Canada rocks," Harris said in an Instagram video while visiting a beach in the area.
The hotel is located on Chesterman Beach and the suites all have ocean views, soaker tubs and gas fireplaces.
Travel + Leisure included it in its list of best resorts in Canada in 2023, saying the Wickaninnish Inn is a "longtime reader favourite for its incredible views."
Elton John - Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
Hotel: Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge
Address: Bedwell River Valley, Alberni-Clayoquot
Price: From $2,900 per night
Musical legend Elton John spent three weeks in the summer of 2022 at this extremely luxurious and private retreat near Tofino with his husband and their kids.
The resort is surrounded by untouched wilderness and is so remote that you can only get to it by seaplane or boat, so it definitely offers that privacy many celebs seek.
Not only does the resort provide stunning accommodations for its guests, but some pretty incredible excursions as well.
One of those is a helicopter hike which essentially means a helicopter will take you to a hiking location at over 3,000 feet above sea level.
You can also go on a marine adventure to see whales and bears, go for a glacial plunge, and go heli fly fishing,
This resort is truly one-of-a-kind and was even named one of the best places to stay in the world by Condé Nast Traveller.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.