Camila Mendes Gave A Sweet Goodbye To Vancouver & Shared The Tattoo She Got For 'Riverdale'
"Thank you for showing Veronica the love that she deserves."
Camila Mendes is saying goodbye to Vancouver, the city she spent the past seven years in as she filmed the hit CW show Riverdale.
The actress shared a sweet farewell message on her Instagram to the Canadian city and her character Veronica Lodge as filming on the series wrapped up.
In a note on Monday, the Riverdale star said it was a "wrap on Veronica" and that there was "no caption or photo dump" that could "illustrate what an emotional experience it's been filming our last episode."
"I’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I’m saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons," she wrote.
"It doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."
Mendes also thanked Riverdale's cast and crew as well as the show's loyal fans for supporting her on the journey and for showing her character "the love that she deserves."
Also on Monday, Mendes shared on Instagram stories that she got a new tattoo in tribute to the end of the show.
"New tat to celebrate the end of an era," Mendes wrote alongside the photo of her pearl tattoo which she wrote was Veronica's signature gemstone and Mendes' birthstone.
Camila Mendes' new tattoo as seen in her Instagram story on June 27, 2023.@camimendes | Instagram
Mendes isn't the only one saying goodbye to Riverdale, which is loosely based on the Archie Comics.
Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom, shared her own tribute in the lead-up to the end of filming.
"Still wrapping my head around there being 2 days left of this 7 year journey. I love my friends" she wrote on Instagram and shared a series of photos with her co-stars.
Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, also shared several posts on Instagram with pics from her time filming Riverdale over the past few days and posted a TikTok video on Monday as she wrote "Farewell" on a chalkboard.
Canadian actress Vanessa Morgan, who plays Toni Topaz, also posted photos with her co-stars as they filmed their last scene at Pop's diner.
"Our last milkshake, our last scene at Pops 💔 cried our way through it," she wrote in the caption.
The Riverdale cast spent the past seven years in B.C. filming the hit CW show which premiered in 2017.
Since then the cast has expressed their love for their province on numerous occasions.
Back in March, TikToker @blondebrunetteredhead posted a video of Mendes, Petsch, and Morgan at Longhorn Saloon in Whistler.
The cast has also been spotted cheering on the Vancouver White Caps in June and hiking in the province in 2021.
Where was Riverdale filmed?
All seven seasons of Riverdale were filmed around Vancouver and Maple Ridge.
According to Destination Vancouver, some of the main locations include Alouette Lake at Golden Ears Provincial Park (known in Riverdale as Sweetwater River).
Rocko's Family Diner in Mission was Pop’s diner in the show. However, the restaurant interior seen in the show was actually an in-studio set.
The Permanent, which is a heritage building in Vancouver, was also seen in the show as Veronica Lodge's apartment.
While the cast and crew has had to say farewell to the show, viewers have a couple more months before the finale airs.
Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW. The series finale will air on August 23, as reported by People.