You Can Buy Clothes Seen On 'Riverdale' In Vancouver & It's The Ultimate Thrifting Sale
Are you and Lili Reinhart the same size? 👗
If you've ever wanted to dress like your favourite character from Riverdale, you'll soon have a chance to go thrifting for all the clothes seen on the CW show and worn by the actors themselves.
More than 30,000 pieces of clothing used in all seven seasons of Riverdale will be sold at a two-day liquidation sale in Vancouver on Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18.
According to the online flyer, the sale will include more than 3,000 pairs of shoes, accessories, jackets, dress shirts, pants, skirts, blouses and a large selection of high-end items.
The Riverdale cast spent the past seven years in B.C. filming the hit CW show which premiered in 2017.
Back in June, several cast members shared posts with behind-the-scenes photos as they said goodbye to the show, cast and the Canadian city.
Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on the show, shared a farewell message on her Instagram to Vancouver and her character as filming on the series wrapped up.
"I’m not just saying goodbye to a TV show, I’m saying goodbye to an entire life I created in Vancouver, to a transformative period of time that shaped me as an adult, to a community of people who have seen the best and worst of me over the course of seven intense seasons," she wrote.
"It doesn’t matter how ready you are to move on, goodbyes are painful, and walking away from this show will be a process of mourning for all of us."
Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, also shared a post on Instagram writing, "Goodbye, Riverdale it’s been an honor getting to grow up here."
The finale of the show is scheduled to air on August 23.
Riverdale is a show loosely based on Archie Comics and stars Reinhart and Mendes along with KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead and Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom.
If you're wondering what types of clothing will be up for grabs at the sale, you may want to scroll through the cast's Instagram accounts as they have shared loads of photos from set over the years.
Maynards Liquidation Group is hosting the sale and is advising anyone who comes to bring their own shopping bags as none will be provided. It also notes that large purses, jackets and backpacks will not be allowed inside.
The Riverdale liquidation sale will be on August 17 and 18 at 20146 100 Avenue in Langley B.C., from 10 am to 5 pm PT.
The pieces will be final sale and sold as is with no exchanges or refunds.
Happy shopping!