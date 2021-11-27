7 Shows Like 'The Wheel Of Time' To Watch Next If You're Obsessed With Amazon's New Hit
What to watch while you wait for the next episode. 📺
Are you obsessed with Amazon's fantasy series based upon the novels of Robert Jordan? If so, here are seven shows like The Wheel Of Time to binge on while you patiently wait for the next episode.
All the shows on the list feature similar themes, such as being the chosen one who could defeat evil or discovering you have magical abilities. But if your favourite part of The Wheel Of Time is the adventure and epic world-building, we have plenty of options too, like The Witcher and Game Of Thrones.
Here is what to watch next:
Shadow And Bone
Rating: 7.7/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: The fantasy show is set in the Grishaverse and is about a young soldier who discovers she has exceptional powers that could save the world.
The Witcher
Rating: 8.2/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: You don't need to have played The Witcher video games or read the novels to love this starring Henry Cavill. It is about Geralt, a mutated hunter who has special powers that he is uses to kill monsters for profit.
Game Of Thrones
Rating: 9.2/10
Where To Watch: Crave
Why You Need To Watch It: If you love all the incredible world-building in The Wheel Of Time and following all the different groups like the Aes Sedai and Whitecloaks on their quest to defeat the Dark One, you should binge Game Of Thrones. It is about several households that go to war to over-controlling over Westeros, and it is overflowing with magic and fantasy creatures like dragons.
The Shannara Chronicles
Rating: 7.2/10
Where To Watch: Crave
Why You Need To Watch It: The show is also based upon a best-selling fantasy series and is about a group of diverse individuals, including a half-elf that discovers he has magic, that group together to save their home from a demon army.
The Nevers
Rating: 7.4/10
Where To Watch: Crave
Why You Need To Watch It: If you love seeing all the women with magic in The Wheel Of Time, The Nevers is a solid choice. It is about a gang of Victorian women who develop powers and want to change the world.
The Outpost
Rating: 6.5/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: The adventure-fantasy series is about a woman with a rare supernatural power that she can use for good or evil.
Merlin
Rating: 7.9/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: The light-hearted medieval show is about King Arthur and Merlin, a young wizard.