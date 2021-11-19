11 Classic Christmas Movies That Everyone Needs To See At Least Once
You might be the Grinch if you haven't watched at least 7 of these flicks.🍿
It wouldn't be the holiday season without re-watching Home Alone and Elf. So here are 11 classic Christmas movies that everyone needs to see at least once.
Go ahead and put on your fuzzy socks and cozy pyjamas; we have a diverse assortment of films that will get you in the holiday spirit.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Rating: 6.2/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: Starring Jim Carrey, it is about the Grinch who tries to ruin Christmas for everyone in Whoville.
Elf
Rating: 7/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: The hilarious movie is about a human named Buddy (Will Ferrell) who grew up at the North pole surrounded by Santa's elves. But he decides to travel to New York City to meet his father.
Home Alone
Rating: 7.6/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: You can't help but laugh at how Kevin traps his house to stop two burglars.
Love Actually
Rating: 7.6/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: The romantic comedy follows multiple relationships over the holiday season and has a star-studded cast, including Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth and Martin Freeman.
Miracle On 34th Street
Rating: 6.6/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: It doesn't matter how often you watch this heartwarming holiday classic; it will still make you cry. The movie is about Kris Kringle, who helps out with Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade.
The Holiday
Rating: 6.9/10
Where To Watch: Netflix
Why You Need To Watch It: If you are looking for a rom-com that isn't Hallmark, The Holiday is a great pick. It is about two women (Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet) who swap homes for Christmas after going through horrible breakups.
The Polar Express
Rating: 6.6/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video
Why You Need To Watch It: You don't need to be a child to love every second of this story of a magical adventure aboard a train bound for the North Pole.
The Santa Clause
Rating: 6.5/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: The comedy is about Scott (Tim Allen), who becomes the next Santa Claus.
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Rating: 8/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: You can't help but sing along to the catchy songs. The movie is about Jack Skellington, who visits Christmas Town and kidnaps Santa Claus.
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
Rating: 7.6/10
Where To Watch: Prime Video (rent for $4.99)
Why You Need To Watch It: There are tons of iconic moments, from the house covered in lights to the colossal Christmas tree. Get ready to burst out laughing as you see Clark Griswold celebrating the holidays.
Die Hard
Rating: 8.2/10
Where To Watch: Disney+
Why You Need To Watch It: While some might debate if this action-packed film belongs on this list, it does have multiple Christmas songs, Santa and take place over the holiday season.