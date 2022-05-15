NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

This Vancouver Restaurant Is Serving The Most Extra & Monstrous Milkshakes You'll Ever See

This restaurant in Vancouver, B.C. is serving up some of the most out-of-this-world milkshakes you will ever lay your eyes on.

Craffles is a brunch restaurant in North Vancouver and is the one to thank for these colourful monstrous ice cream treats. They are actually called Monster Shakes and the restaurant serves six different types.

If you think your stomach can handle it, head on over to the unique spot and try one for yourself. There's no doubt that the camera will eat first on this one.

Just look how vibrant and out-there these milkshakes look.

The Unicorn Rainbow Monster Shake is a pink milkshake that basically looks like a unicorn exploded on it.

It comes with sprinkles, marshmallow ears, an ice cream cone, sour straps, a unicorn bracelet, whipped cream, sprinkles, some strawberry drizzle — and to top it off, of course, a unicorn lollipop.

You can also get other candy-themed shakes like a Fun Cotton Candy Party Shake, for all the cotton candy lovers out there.

Of course, this shake is topped with tons of cotton candy, sprinkles, a carnival lollipop, a marshmallow stick, whipped cream, a strawberry bar and strawberry drizzle.

Beware of the sugar rush that you'll most definitely get after eating one of these masterpieces.

If you don't feel like being super extra and ordering the unicorn-themed shake, they also offer some smaller ones without all the extravagant toppings.

This place is a must-try spot to satisfy any sweet tooth cravings and enjoy a super unique treat!

Address: 123 Carrie Cates Ct #116., North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is the best restaurant to try out the most extra milkshakes ever. There's no doubt these shakes will have you snapping a pic before digging in.

