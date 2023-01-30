I Tried Jollibee In Vancouver For The First Time & It Beat McDonald's In Every Way But One
It took me by surprise! 🍗
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Getting a Jollibee in Vancouver was a big deal. B.C.'s first Jollibee restaurant drew in a huge crowd of excited people ready to visit the Filipino fast-food restaurant.
Since that was a year ago, I know I'm a little late to the game. Now that I've tried Jollibee though, I'm ready to throw away my McDonald's loyalty for good — unless I'm craving some fries, that is.
When I go to McDonald's, I love a chicken sandwich and fries — simple, reliable and tasty. Walking into the Jubilee on Granville St. though, I knew a McD's chicken wouldn't hold up anymore.
Morgan Leet outside of Jollibee Vancouver. Morgan Leet | Narcity
The smell is the first thing that gets you. The scent of their legendary fried chicken hits you right away, making your mouth water.
If you love a Big Mac, Jollibee also has beef burgers, but I stuck with the chicken as it's my go-to anyways.
Jollibee in Vancouver. Morgan Leet | Narcity
Don't just limit yourself to McDonald's counterparts though. There's everything from spaghetti to burger steaks on the menu here, and I've only just dipped my toe in.
The *chef's kiss* chicken sandwich
Since Jollibee is known for its chicken, I had high expectations and it surpassed all of them.
While a McDonald's chicken sandwich is made up of a flat puck of meat with a thin breading (which is still yummy, mind you), Jollibee's chicken was thick with a perfectly crispy coating.
I ordered the Delux Chicken Sandwich, which had a juicy piece of hand-breaded chicken, umami mayo, tomato and lettuce. The bun was a tasty brioche, which added sweetness to the whole thing.
Delux Chicken Sandwich from Jollibee.Morgan Leet | Narcity
As a whole, it had more flavour and way more crunch than a McD's chicken sandwich.
The lacklustre fries
Okay here's the only downside to my Jollibee visit — the fries. These things were kinda soggy and lacked the McDonald's fries "je ne sais quoi" that we all know and love.
Next time I go, I'll probably pass on that particular side.
Still, my meal was only $14 and came with a decent amount of fries, a drink and a sandwich.
The on-point ordering system
After you order you're given a buzzer and sent to wait in a to-go order line. When your order is ready your buzzer lets you know, so you can go up to the counter and grab your food.
Order buzzer.Morgan Leet | Narcity
I've seen this at the other to-go restaurant before, but never at a big-chain fast food place that I can think of.
It's way better than everyone crowding around the counter waiting to hear their order number called.
The service
It being my first time at Jollibee, I was confused about the line-up system in place. The staff was super friendly, helpful and ready to make menu recommendations.
Jollibee Vancouver.Morgan Leet | Narcity
I've been to way more McDonald's, so have a larger pool to draw from in terms of service, which means there's more of a mix. For my first experience though, Jollibee gets an A+.
If you find yourself craving some fast food (including spaghetti), I'd definitely recommend trying out Jollibee for a menu with a wide variety of options that other spots don't offer up, quality service and delicious chicken.
My advice though? Don't get your hopes up when it comes to the fries.