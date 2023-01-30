I Tried Jollibee In Vancouver For The First Time & It Beat McDonald's In Every Way But One

jollibee

Getting a Jollibee in Vancouver was a big deal. B.C.'s first Jollibee restaurant drew in a huge crowd of excited people ready to visit the Filipino fast-food restaurant.

Since that was a year ago, I know I'm a little late to the game. Now that I've tried Jollibee though, I'm ready to throw away my McDonald's loyalty for good — unless I'm craving some fries, that is.

When I go to McDonald's, I love a chicken sandwich and fries — simple, reliable and tasty. Walking into the Jubilee on Granville St. though, I knew a McD's chicken wouldn't hold up anymore.

The smell is the first thing that gets you. The scent of their legendary fried chicken hits you right away, making your mouth water.

If you love a Big Mac, Jollibee also has beef burgers, but I stuck with the chicken as it's my go-to anyways.

Jollibee in Vancouver. Jollibee in Vancouver. Morgan Leet | Narcity

Don't just limit yourself to McDonald's counterparts though. There's everything from spaghetti to burger steaks on the menu here, and I've only just dipped my toe in.

The *chef's kiss* chicken sandwich

Since Jollibee is known for its chicken, I had high expectations and it surpassed all of them.

While a McDonald's chicken sandwich is made up of a flat puck of meat with a thin breading (which is still yummy, mind you), Jollibee's chicken was thick with a perfectly crispy coating.

I ordered the Delux Chicken Sandwich, which had a juicy piece of hand-breaded chicken, umami mayo, tomato and lettuce. The bun was a tasty brioche, which added sweetness to the whole thing.

Delux Chicken Sandwich from Jollibee.Delux Chicken Sandwich from Jollibee.Morgan Leet | Narcity

As a whole, it had more flavour and way more crunch than a McD's chicken sandwich.

The lacklustre fries

Okay here's the only downside to my Jollibee visit — the fries. These things were kinda soggy and lacked the McDonald's fries "je ne sais quoi" that we all know and love.

Next time I go, I'll probably pass on that particular side.

Still, my meal was only $14 and came with a decent amount of fries, a drink and a sandwich.

The on-point ordering system

After you order you're given a buzzer and sent to wait in a to-go order line. When your order is ready your buzzer lets you know, so you can go up to the counter and grab your food.

Order buzzer.Order buzzer.Morgan Leet | Narcity

I've seen this at the other to-go restaurant before, but never at a big-chain fast food place that I can think of.

It's way better than everyone crowding around the counter waiting to hear their order number called.

The service

It being my first time at Jollibee, I was confused about the line-up system in place. The staff was super friendly, helpful and ready to make menu recommendations.

Jollibee Vancouver.Jollibee Vancouver.Morgan Leet | Narcity

I've been to way more McDonald's, so have a larger pool to draw from in terms of service, which means there's more of a mix. For my first experience though, Jollibee gets an A+.

If you find yourself craving some fast food (including spaghetti), I'd definitely recommend trying out Jollibee for a menu with a wide variety of options that other spots don't offer up, quality service and delicious chicken.

My advice though? Don't get your hopes up when it comes to the fries.

